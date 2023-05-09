Staten Island Museum Announces Four New Trustees Ahead Of Sold-Out Gala

The Staten Island Museum has announced the recent appointment of four board members: Dr. Brahim Ardolic, Executive Director of Staten Island University Hospital; Niles French, Senior Representative for National Grid; Dr. Viola Ortiz, internal medical specialist; and Patricia Ternes recently retired R.N. from the FDNY/WTC 911 Program. The Staten Island Museum Board of Trustees is led by Board Chair Daniel Jost.

"We are excited to welcome these influential and dedicated community leaders as Trustees of the Staten Island Museum. Their talents, expertise, passion, and care will significantly add to our dynamic board at a time when the Museum is poised for further growth and deepened community engagement," said Janice Monger, Staten Island Museum president and CEO.

Brahim Ardolic, MD, is the Executive Director of Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH), a nationally ranked, specialized teaching hospital that occupies two main campuses and numerous community-based health centers and laboratories.

Prior to his current role, Dr. Ardolic was the chair of emergency medicine where he helped transform the hospital's Department of Emergency Medicine into a modern facility, developed IT systems and initiated numerous process efficiencies, among other advancements in training and research.

Dr. Ardolic has served as a member of the New York State Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) for twelve years and two years as President.

Widely published on emergency medicine, Dr. Ardolic began his career as an attending physician at King County Hospital Center and was the medical director of the Wagner College Physician Assistant Program, teaching radiology and laboratory interpretation.

Currently the Senior Representative of Economic Development at National Grid, Niles started as a Development Associate for the Center of International Humanitarian Cooperation. Throughout his career, Niles has held positions at Historic Richmond Town as well as the College of Staten Island as an Adjunct Professor teaching Core American Government, American Studies and African Diaspora Courses.

Mr. French was the First Vice President of Projects for Staten Island Economic Development (SIEDC), overseeing several major planning studies focusing on zoning, economic feasibility and vacant site development, as well as using various mapping software to make recommendations to community partners, stakeholders and City Council on SIEDC Initiatives.

Niles French holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and political sciences, a Master of Arts in History, and a Master of Urban Planning from CUNY Hunter College.

Viola Ortiz, MD is a practicing Internist in Staten Island, NY. She is a 1984 graduate of State University of New York Downstate Medical Center and completed her residency at Staten Island University Hospital.

Upon graduation she entered private practice in 1987 and has cared for the healthcare needs of the Staten Island community since then.

She is a retired Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the New York City Fire Department where she oversaw the health and safety of the members of the department for 30 years.

She, with her husband, James Kenny, MD, is the proud parent of Dr. James Kenny and Megan Kenny, and has been blessed with granddaughter Brooke Elise Kenny.

Patricia (Pat) Ternes is a proud native of Staten Island with an extensive history in the medical field. She has worked at Bellevue Hospital in the Cardiac Unit/ E.R. Trauma Unit, E.R. Units at Long Island Hospital, St. Vincent's Hospital, and various Manhattan E.R.s. She later went on the work with the FDNY/WTC 911 Program as a case manager R.N.

Along with her work experience, Pat has been a part of a number of organizations through the years including the Staten Island Ski Club from 1981 to present, serving a variety of roles including president, House Chairperson, Trip Chairperson, Hospitality Chairperson, and Recording Secretary.

The 2022-2023 Staten Island Museum Board of Trustees are: Daniel Jost, Chair; Dolores Morris, Vice Chair; Gina-Marie Reitano, Treasurer; Michael Mantello, Secretery; Keisha Amey-Hambric, Kathryn Aquino, Brahim Ardolic, Niles French, Janet Leslie, Nancy Myers Benbow, Viola Ortiz, Michael Parrish, Kashif Pervez, Mary Sobiechowski, Sarolta A. Takács, Alan Tepper, and Patricia Ternes.

The Board of Trustees along with friends and supporters of the Staten Island Museum will be honoring Marie H. Cole for her long-standing support and Lucille H. Herring for her community contributions and partnership with the Staten Island Museum at their sold-out Gala at the Richmond County Country Club on Friday, May 12 at 7pm.

Founded in 1881, the Staten Island Museum engages visitors with interdisciplinary exhibitions, public programs, and educational activities for all ages. It is the mission of the Staten Island Museum to spark curiosity and generate meaningful shared experiences through natural science, art, and history to deepen understanding of our environment, ourselves, and each other.

The Staten Island Museum is a proud member of the Cultural Institutions Group (CIG), a public-private partnership with the City of New York, and receives operating support from the City of New York which owns its building through the Department of Cultural Affairs, Commissioner Laurie Cumbo, from Mayor Eric Adams; NYC Council Staten Island Delegation and Council Members Kamillah Hanks, Joe Borelli, and David Carr; and Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella.