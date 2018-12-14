Stars of THE CHER SHOW Join Lineup at BroadwayCon

BroadwayCon has announced today that the new bio musical The Cher Show has joined the BroadwayCon 2019 MainStage lineup. As part of the Spotlight series, the panel will feature cast members Stephanie J. Block (Star), Teal Wicks (Lady), Micaela Diamond (Babe), Jarrod Spector (Sonny Bono), Michael Berresse (Bob Mackie/Robert Altman/Frank), Michael Campayno (Rob Camilletti/Lee), and Matthew Hydzik (Gregg Allman/John Southall) on Friday, January 11, at 4:15 p.m.

The BroadwayCon 2019 Schedule can be found at www.BroadwayCon.com/schedule. Additional programming will be announced at a later date and is subject to change.

The BroadwayCon 2019 Special Guest lineup can be found at www.BroadwayCon.com/guests. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

Stephanie J. Block (Star). Broadway: Falsettos (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Anything Goes, 9 to 5 (Drama Desk nom.), The Pirate Queen, The Boy from Oz, Wicked. Off-Broadway: Brigadoon (City Center Encores!); Little Miss Sunshine (Drama Desk nom.); By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (Drama Desk nom.). TV: "Rise," "Madam Secretary," "Orange Is the New Black," "Homeland," "It Could Be Worse," "Stephanie J. Block Live from Lincoln Center" for Great Performances on PBS. Her voice can be heard on numerous original cast recordings as well as her solo album This Place I Know. Twitter & Instagram: @stephaniejblock

Teal Wicks (Lady). Broadway: Finding Neverland, Wicked, Jekyll & Hyde revival. Off-Broadway: The Blue Flower (Second Stage), Stairway to Paradise (City Center Encores!), the world premiere of Piece of My Heart: the Bert Berns Story (Signature Theatre), Fahrenheit 451 (59E59). She originated the role of Jo in the new musical The Ballad of Little Jo. Regional: Life of the Party (Theatre-Works, with Andrew Lippa), The Blue Flower (A.R.T.), Pippin, 1776, Carousel (Goodspeed; 2012 Broadway World Connecticut Award, Connecticut Circle Award nom.). TV: "NCIS: New Orleans," "Chicago Justice," "Elementary," "The Good Wife." She can be heard on several cast recordings and has performed with orchestras worldwide.

Micaela Diamond (Babe). Broadway debut! TV: "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (NBC). Love and profound gratitude to Mama Diamond, Telsey & Co., her team at CESD and Cher's unimaginable legs and heart. @micaela_diamond

Jarrod Spector (Sonny Bono) was nominated for both a Tony and an Outer Critics Circle Award for his performance as Barry Mann in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. He made his Broadway debut as Gavroche in the original production of Les Misérables and went on to play a record-breaking 1500 performances as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys on Broadway. National tours: Les Misérables, Jersey Boys. Off-Broadway: Hamlet (Hamlet). Regional: Roman Holiday (Irving Radovich), Piece of My Heart (Bert Berns; NYS&F). His critically-acclaimed solo concerts and duet performances with his wife Kelli Barrett can be seen all around the country. Jarrod grew up in Philadelphia, attended Princeton and trained at Atlantic Theater Company. For Kelli, who first made him watch "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour." @jarrodspector

Michael Berresse (Bob Mackie/Robert Altman/Frank). Broadway: [title of show] (director); A Chorus Line; The Light in the Piazza (OCC nom.); Kiss Me, Kate (Tony, Olivier, OCC, Astaire noms.); Chicago; Damn Yankees; Guys and Dolls; Carousel; The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm; Fiddler on the Roof. As director: The Golden Apple (Encores!); Now. Here. This. (Vineyard Theatre); [title of show] (Obie Award); The Last Five Years (A.C.T.); Once; Next to Normal; Analog & Vinyl (world premiere); Peter and the Starcatcher; Round and Round the Garden; Million Dollar Quartet. Film and TV: State of Play, A.I., The Bourne Legacy, "The Good Wife," "The Knick," "Elementary," "Law & Order," "Person of Interest," "SVU," "Criminal Intent," "Crossbones."

Michael Campayno (Rob Camilletti/Lee) starred on Broadway as Fiyero in the hit musical Wicked. A Pittsburgh native and graduate of Carnegie Mellon School of Drama, he made his television debut as Rolf in the NBC live telecast of "The Sound of Music" starring Carrie Underwood and can be heard on the cast recording. His other credits include Lancelot in Camelot starring Robert Sean Leonard and Barry Bostwick, productions at Pittsburgh CLO and in concert with the Phoenix Symphony and Carolina Philharmonic. Follow @michaelcampayno

Matthew Hydzik (Gregg Allman/John Southall). Broadway credits include Tony in West Side Story, Buddy in Side Show, Kenickie in Grease and Greg/Brian in It Shoulda Been You. Off-Broadway: John in Tomorrow Morning. National tours include If/Then, Rent, Fame, Grease and Flashdance. Favorite regional and concert performances with the L.A. Philharmonic, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Muny, Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, Stages St. Louis and ACT Connecticut. Proud graduate of Penn State University Musical Theatre. All my love to my sweet Megan. Follow @matthew_hydzik

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You