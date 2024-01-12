Stars of Andy Warhol Film May Have Been the Inspiration for WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

The New York Times has reported that the stars of a newly preserved Andy Warhol film shot in 1965, may have been the inspiration behind Edward Albee’s ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf’?.

Read the full story HERE!

According to the Whitney Museum's catalog of Andy Warhol's early film work, Warhol shot what writer Sheldon Renan described as a “remake” of Albee’s drama in 1965. The stars of the film were married filmmakers Marie Menken and Willard Maas.

The film titled 'Bitch' will received what is likely its first public presentation on Saturday as part of MoMA's To Save and Project.

The married filmmakers, Marie Menken and Willard Maas, had known Edward Albee socially and professionally. According to Philip Gefter, a former picture editor for The New York Times and a photography critic, Menken suggested that they were inspirations for the play’s George and Martha as Menekn and Maas were known for drunkenly arguing in front of guests at their parties.

Gefter also revealed that he found a conversation in which Albee referenced Menken and Maas.

Edward Albee's play evolves around the dysfunctional marriage of George and Martha, who invite a young couple, Nick and Honey, over for an evening of drinking and verbal sparring. As the night progresses, secrets are revealed, and the facade of their marriage begins to crumble. The play premiered in 1962, and went on to be immortalized on film by Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in 1966.

Read the full story HERE.