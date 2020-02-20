Stage Managers Celebrate Centennial In Times Square And Across The Country
On Sunday, February 16th, Stage Managers from around the country gathered for photographs commemorating the Stage Manager Centennial, including over 120 Stage Managers in New York City's Times Square. February 16th, 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of a motion carried by the Actors' Equity Association executive council to change the existing contractual language to include Stage Managers. The celebration expanded to stage managers within all disciplines and various unions.
Stage Managers in New York City gathered amid the hustle and bustle of Times Square on the steps at TKTS Sunday night, many rushing from rehearsals and show calls to take part in an historic moment in theatre history. Stage Managers in over 20 other cities across the U.S., including Washington D.C., Boston, Detroit, Fayetteville, and Los Angeles, also held gatherings Sunday evening to celebrate the Centennial. The busy Times Square locale for the New York contingent provided many with the opportunity to explain what a Stage Manager is - and what they do - to numerous tourists and onlookers.
The event was organized by the Year of the Stage Manager 2020, a grassroots campaign to celebrate Stage Managers, advocate for their visibility, and educate communities, theatrical and beyond, on what it means to hold this unique position.
To learn more and, in the coming days, to view other photographs from around the country, please visit: www.stagemanager2020.com
Photo Credit: Jason Dow
