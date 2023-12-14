Stage Aurora Presents CHRISTMAS COMES TO HARLEM December 17

Christmas Comes to West Harlem will feature some of your favorite seasonal classics including It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year; Baby It's Cold Outside and more.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

Stage Aurora NY presents Christmas Comes to West Harlem on Sunday, December 17th at 2:00pm. The performance takes place at St. James Presbyterian Church: 409 W 141st St, New York, NY 10031. Admission is $5. For more information, please visit Click Here.

Christmas Comes to West Harlem will feature some of your favorite seasonal classics including: It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year; Baby It's Cold Outside; It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas; The Christmas Song; Jesus, The Light of the World, and many more performed by Broadway and Local Artists.

The cast includes both phenomenal singers and dancers such as: Nora Cole, Latrisa Harper, Uptown Dance Academy, Amy Jo Phillips, Roumel Reaux, Darryl Reuben Hall, Derrick McQueen, June Townes, and CB Murray.

This production is directed by Roumel Reaux. He is a veteran stage performer as well as a director, choreographer, writer, and stage manager. His Broadway credits include Five Guys Named Moe, Bob Fosse's Big Deal, Porgy And Bess, Crucifer Of Blood, And The Wiz.

For more information, please visit: Click Here. Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00pm. The performance will take place at St. James Presbyterian Church: 409 W 141st St, New York, NY 10031. For one day only. Tickets are $5 and can be reserved at http://stageaurora.ticketleap.com/christmas-comes-to-west-harlem/.

Stage Aurora NY, founded in 2021, has produced nearly two-dozen productions in the five boroughs. Our goal is to build bridges of understanding between cultures in relation to the human experience through ‘theater that enlightens.'




