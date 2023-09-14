Stage Aurora NY Presents LEAP FOR JOY In Celebration of National Dance Day

Featuring Hope Clarke, Eugene Fleming, and Desmond Richardson. Hosted and co-Directed by Darryl Reuben Hall and co-Directed by Roumel Reaux.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 1 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 2 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 3 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Listen: SWEENEY TODD 2023 Broadway Cast Recording is Now Available to Stream Photo 4 Listen: SWEENEY TODD 2023 Broadway Cast Recording is Now Available

Stage Aurora NY, Theatre that Enlightens, presents LEAP FOR JOY! A Virtual Celebration of National Dance Day, featuring some of your favorite stars from Broadway, Film and Television performing tap, hip- hop, salsa, pointe, and contemporary dance. LEAP FOR JOY! will stream September 11 - 29, 2023. 

The virtual performance features Dandara Amorim (Ballet Hispanico), Yeman Brown (Broadway: Bob Fosse'S DANCIN), Hope Clarke (Tony Nominee, Jelly's Last Jam), Yorgen Zapata Escobar (Got Talent All-Stars Spain), Lorena Machecha (EMD Studio Barcelona Catalun?a), Eugene Fleming (Broadway: FOSSE), Germaine Goodson (Broadway: PLAY ON!), Darryl Reuben Hall (Broadway: Cinderella, Founder of Stage Aurora NY), Sophia Oppegard, Desmond Richardson (Co-Founder: Complexions Contemporary Ballet), Jane'e Murray-Wegman (Brooklyn Ballet), Jerel Williams (Step Afrika), and The Viva School Dancers with Clara Nunez (Dance Education and Performance Organization in DC.) LEAP FOR JOY! is Co-Directed by Roumel Reaux and Darryl Reuben Hall

“As Founder of Stage Aurora Theatrical Company, Inc., I'm incredibly grateful for this special opportunity to celebrate National Dance Day. Dance is a celebratory expression of freedom in space. I extend a sincere thanks to each artist who has contributed their dance talent to this project, states Darryl Reuben Hall. “My goal is to continue to produce 'theatre that enlightens'. This is a celebration of dance.” 

 




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: First Look At Heidi Schrecks WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Main Street Thea Photo
Photos: First Look At Heidi Schreck's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater will be producing the regional premiere of Heidi Schreck’s play What the Constitution Means to Me at our Rice Village location, 2540 Times., 77005. Opening night is Saturday, September 16. See photos from the production.

2
Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo
Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Tony Award-winning actor Michael McGrath.

3
All-New Production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN To Premiere In Sydney In 2024 Photo
All-New Production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN To Premiere In Sydney In 2024

A brand-new production of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, will premiere in Sydney, Australia in October 2024.

4
Photos & Video: Inside HARMONYs Rosh Hashanah Celebration Photo
Photos & Video: Inside HARMONY's Rosh Hashanah Celebration

The start of the Jewish New Year holiday of Rosh Hashanah was marked by the cast of Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s musical Harmony at the Barrymore Theatre on West 47th Street. Check out photos and video!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 15, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 15, 2023
Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Photos: First Look At Heidi Schreck's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Main Street TheaterPhotos: First Look At Heidi Schreck's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Main Street Theater
All-New Production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN To Premiere In Sydney In 2024All-New Production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN To Premiere In Sydney In 2024

Videos

Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You