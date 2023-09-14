Stage Aurora NY Presents LEAP FOR JOY In Celebration of National Dance Day

Stage Aurora NY, Theatre that Enlightens, presents LEAP FOR JOY! A Virtual Celebration of National Dance Day, featuring some of your favorite stars from Broadway, Film and Television performing tap, hip- hop, salsa, pointe, and contemporary dance. LEAP FOR JOY! will stream September 11 - 29, 2023.

The virtual performance features Dandara Amorim (Ballet Hispanico), Yeman Brown (Broadway: Bob Fosse'S DANCIN), Hope Clarke (Tony Nominee, Jelly's Last Jam), Yorgen Zapata Escobar (Got Talent All-Stars Spain), Lorena Machecha (EMD Studio Barcelona Catalun?a), Eugene Fleming (Broadway: FOSSE), Germaine Goodson (Broadway: PLAY ON!), Darryl Reuben Hall (Broadway: Cinderella, Founder of Stage Aurora NY), Sophia Oppegard, Desmond Richardson (Co-Founder: Complexions Contemporary Ballet), Jane'e Murray-Wegman (Brooklyn Ballet), Jerel Williams (Step Afrika), and The Viva School Dancers with Clara Nunez (Dance Education and Performance Organization in DC.) LEAP FOR JOY! is Co-Directed by Roumel Reaux and Darryl Reuben Hall.

“As Founder of Stage Aurora Theatrical Company, Inc., I'm incredibly grateful for this special opportunity to celebrate National Dance Day. Dance is a celebratory expression of freedom in space. I extend a sincere thanks to each artist who has contributed their dance talent to this project, states Darryl Reuben Hall. “My goal is to continue to produce 'theatre that enlightens'. This is a celebration of dance.”