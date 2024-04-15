Spotlight: THE ORIGINALS: FOUR CONCERTS at Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Experience some of today’s greatest artists and entertainers in this popular four-concert series on Carnegie Hall’s most iconic stage.

Subscribe to the 2024–2025 Originals series today for priority seating at the best prices, neighborhood deals, and maximum flexibility—including unlimited, free ticket exchanges.

The 2024–2025 series features:

Bernadette Peters’s first Carnegie Hall performance in nearly 30 years

“EGOT” winner Rita Moreno with the multi-genre “little orchestra” Pink Martini

The Carnegie Hall debut of Jinkx Monsoon, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race and box office record-breaker in Broadway’s Chicago

Visionary vocalist and multi-Grammy winner Cécile McLorin Salvant with The Knights

or scroll down for additional concert details and recommended series.