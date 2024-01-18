Special Offer: MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT at Michigan Theatre

Special Offer: Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE Live at the Michigan Theater!

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Join Tony and Emmy Award-winning performer Mandy Patinkin for a night of extraordinary talent and timeless hits. Experience the magic of Broadway right here in Ann Arbor! ? An Unforgettable Musical Journey: From classic show tunes to contemporary favorites, Mandy Patinkin will take you on a musical journey like no other. Let his powerful voice and emotive performances touch your soul.

Intimate Venue, Unparalleled Experience: Michigan Theater provides the perfect backdrop for an intimate evening of live music. Feel the magic up close and personal as Mandy Patinkin captivates the audience.

Limited Tickets Available: Secure your seats now for an unforgettable night of Broadway brilliance! This is a rare opportunity to witness a living legend in concert. Don't miss out – get your tickets before they're gone! Immerse yourself in the world of Broadway with Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE. This is your moment to experience the magic – don't let it slip away! Note: Limited seating available, so book your tickets now for an evening of Broadway brilliance!




