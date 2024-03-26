South Street Seaport Museum's SEAPORT DISCOVERY to Conclude in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a highly successful two-year run, Seaport Discovery: Exploring Our Waters with Eric Carle will conclude its time at the Seaport Museum on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Reserve your Pay What You Wish General Admission ticket now to visit before the exhibition comes to a close. Don't miss your chance to experience this engaging discovery room! The exhibit is on view Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

Visit the discovery room of maritime-themed art by Eric Carle, beloved creator of picture books for young children. Seaport Discovery: Exploring Our Waters with Eric Carle is designed specifically for children aged 2-7 and their adults.

Huge immersive murals will bring families into Carle's book A House for Hermit Crab and the cargo-ship adventures of 10 Little Rubber Ducks. Visitors will enjoy activities, like meeting a live hermit crab, driving ferries on a giant play-table, and learning about cargo ships through the eyes of a rubber duck-all while exploring Carle's use of color and pattern.

Admission to Seaport Discovery: Exploring Our Waters with Eric Carle is included in Pay What You Wish General Admission ticket.

Seaport Discovery: Exploring our Waters with Eric Carle is organized in cooperation with The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, Amherst, Massachusetts.

Extend Your Visit

General Admission includes access to all current exhibitions on view in the introduction gallery space at 12 Fulton Street and access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree at Pier 16. Free timed tickets for a tour of the 1908 lightshipAmbrose are available separately at no additional cost.

About Eric Carle

Eric Carle (1929-2021) is the acclaimed and beloved creator of brilliantly illustrated and innovatively designed picture books. His best-known work, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has eaten its way into the hearts of millions of children around the world and has been translated into 70 languages. Since the Caterpillar was published in 1969, Carle illustrated more than seventy books, many best sellers, and most of which he also wrote.