South Street Seaport Museum to Present Mother's Day Offerings

Looking for a special Mother's Day gift? Come to Bowne & Co. to join the talented designers in creating a festive Mother's Day card using the Museum's 19th century historical printing equipment. From 12-2pm you are invited to stop by Bowne & Co. to see the Seaport Museum's working collection in action and to try printing your card. And, you can print a little something for dad too.

Want to include mom in the experience? Invite her to join in the festivities and attend the program together. Throughout the activity you'll make memories to last a lifetime.﻿

Advanced registration is suggested for this free event but walk-ups will be accommodated as possible and drop-ins are welcome. Anyone ages 12 and up is welcome. All participants get to take home the cards they print during the afternoon.

While you're at the Museum, check out the wide array of unique products available at the Bowne & Co. Gift Emporium to find something special for the mother figure in your life. seaportmuseum.org/bowne-mothers-day

Blooming Together on Mother's Day | Sunday, May 12 | 11am | Wavertree | Free

Start your Mother's Day at the Seaport Museum with a free family program centered around the Lotus flower, mindfulness, meditation, and reflection aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Join us for a multi-part event with author Anu Sehgal, as she presents her latest children's book, I am a Lotus. This book is designed for families with children aged 3-10, offering an exploration of the Lotus flower's cultural significance, symbolizing resilience, persistence, inner strength, and humility.

The event will include a delightful book reading by Sehgal, and an engaging hands-on, all-ages art activity that further explores the profound meaning of the Lotus flower. In addition, everyone is invited to participate in a brief family yoga session to experience Lotus meditation and movement.

Sign up today to join this program and discover the timeless wisdom encapsulated in the Lotus flower and its cultural importance across various traditions. Learn how to embody the virtues associated with the Lotus by incorporating simple practices into your daily routine.

This immersive program encourages families to pause and reflect on their profound connection with this natural wonder, which gracefully blooms in muddy waters to adorn sacred spaces and inspire artistic expression. Advanced registration is encouraged for this free event but walkups will be accommodated as possible.seaportmuseum.org/lotus

19th-Century-Style Letterpress Print Shop

No visit to the Seaport Museum is complete without a walk through Bowne & Co., Stationers. Make sure to stop by the Museum's turn-of-the-century store where you can find designs created by resident printers using custom plates, historic fonts, and printing presses from the Museum's working collection. seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org