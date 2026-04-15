South Street Seaport Museum to Present May Monthly Family Activity: Impressive Impressions

This May, your General Admission ticket to the South Street Seaport Museum includes Impressive Impressions, a fun family-friendly activity that invites you to dive into the rich history of printing and its deep connections to the South Street Seaport! The activity will take place indoors at 14 Fulton Street.

Inspired by the woodblock printing tools and prints on view in the three-floor exhibition Maritime City, this hands-on activity invites families to create their own illustrative "woodcuts" using styrofoam. Then, bring your design to life by making an impression print-just like traditional block printing techniques! Book your tickets to the family activity here.

Design your own unique illustration or choose from pre-made templates provided by the Museum. Before you roll up your sleeves and try your hand at printing, make sure to visit the exhibition Maritime City as well as Bowne & Co. Stationers to see examples of historical printing, equipment including a printing press, and more!

This activity will be offered Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from May 1 through May 31. The activity was developed for participants ages 5 and up.