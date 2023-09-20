South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free Lecture on Discovery of Shackleton's Endurance

Join British marine archaeologist Mensun Bound for a fascinating discussion on the recent discovery of Sir Ernest Shackleton's lost ship.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 2 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene

South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free Lecture on Discovery of Shackleton's Endurance

The South Street Seaport Museum and The National Maritime Historical Society (NMHS) are co-hosting a lecture by British marine archaeologist Mensun Bound, the "Indiana Jones of the Deep," on September 26, 2023, at 7pm, aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Get your free ticket today to hear Bound discuss his most recent expedition that discovered Sir Ernest Shackleton's (1874-1922) lost ship Endurance in an excellent state of preservation. Bound will offer a firsthand account of this historic rediscovery of the vessel beneath the ice of the Weddell Sea, near the Antarctic Peninsula. seaportmuseum.org/ship-beneath-ice

The program will be moderated by Captain Jonathan Boulware, President & CEO of South Street Seaport Museum.

Beyond the tale of the Endurance, Bound will address how the shifting climate and escalating global heating pose an imminent threat to the safeguarding of historic shipwreck sites. This presentation promises to be an enlightening exploration of the past and a timely reflection on our planet's future.

Mensun Bound's book, The Ship Beneath the Ice: The Discovery of Shackleton's Endurance, will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

This exciting lecture is offered to you free, but advance registration is required.

A reception with Mensun Bound will precede the lecture, for an additional ticket at $150, which supports NMHS.

About Endurance

Endurance, a three-masted barquentine, was last seen in 1915 when Irish-British explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton and his 27 men watched in dismay as the ship, crushed by ice, sank into the icy depths. Miraculously, the entire crew survived and Mensun Bound sums up Shackleton's management of the 1916 rescue as "arguably, the greatest story of human survival in recorded history." The crew's mission, as members of the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition, was a daring plan to reach the South Pole by traveling over the then-unmapped terrain of the East Antarctic.

National Geographic is working with Oscar winners Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin and BAFTA-nominated director Natalie Hewit to produce a documentary that will share the tale of discovering the Endurance.

About the Speaker

Mensun Bound was the Triton Fellow in Maritime Archaeology at St Peter's College, Oxford, and the director of the first academic unit for underwater archaeology in England. Known as the "Indiana Jones of the Deep," Bound has conducted wreck surveys and excavations all over the world in a career that spanned 40 years. His book The Ship Beneath the Ice: The Discovery of Shackleton's Endurance is a best seller in the United Kingdom.

Bound has a unique connection to the Seaport Museum and National Maritime Historical Society. He served on the World Ship Trust with Seaport Museum founder and then-NMHS president Peter Stanford (1927-2016). Additionally, Bound's great-grandfather William Biggs was a shipwright and a carpenter in Port Stanley who, in 1910-1911, likely surveyed the damage to the Seaport Museum's 1885 tall ship Wavertree after her dismasting while attempting to round Cape Horn. Decades later, Wavertree was rediscovered in Argentina, and brought to New York City to become the flagship of the South Street Seaport Museum's fleet of historic vessels.

About The National Maritime Historical Society

Since its beginnings in 1963, The National Maritime Historical Society has been celebrating the sea and raising awareness of maritime heritage and the role seafaring has played in shaping civilization. seahistory.org

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org

#SouthStreetSeaportMuseum #WhereNewYorkBegins

@SouthStreetSeaportMuseum - Facebook

@seaportmuseum - Instagram

@seaportmuseum - Twitter

@seaportmuseum - TikTok




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Photo
Video: Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE

Audible Theater’s New York premiere of the acclaimed Goodman Theatre production of Swing State, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Gilman is now open off-Broadway! BroadwayWorld was on hand for opening night and we taking you behind the scenes of the festivities in this video.

2
Melissa Gilbert, Abigail Breslin & More to Lead RUNAWAY HOME Reading Photo
Melissa Gilbert, Abigail Breslin & More to Lead RUNAWAY HOME Reading

The new musical RUNAWAY HOME, with book & lyrics by Darren J. Butler and music & lyrics by Judy Rodman, will present industry readings on Thursday, September 21st at 2pm & Friday, September 22nd at 2pm, at Theatre Row.

3
October 30 Officially Declared National WICKED Day Photo
October 30 Officially Declared National WICKED Day

October 30 will officially become National WICKED Day, in honor of the hit Broadway musical’s debut at the Gershwin Theatre on October 30, 2003.

4
Common Joins Honorees at Black Theatre United Gala Photo
Common Joins Honorees at Black Theatre United Gala

Emmy, Grammy & Academy Award winner Common has been added to the list of honorees at Black Theatre United's inaugural Gala on Monday, October 30 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

More Hot Stories For You

WICKED Milkshake Available at Hershey's Chocolate World in Honor of the Musical's 20th AnniversaryWICKED Milkshake Available at Hershey's Chocolate World in Honor of the Musical's 20th Anniversary
Second Stage Founder Carole Rothman Will Depart After 45 YearsSecond Stage Founder Carole Rothman Will Depart After 45 Years
Emmy and Grammy-Winning Adam Blackstone Joins THE WIZ Creative TeamEmmy and Grammy-Winning Adam Blackstone Joins THE WIZ Creative Team
Musical Adaptation of Novel LONG WAY DOWN and More in the Works From New Production CompanyMusical Adaptation of Novel LONG WAY DOWN and More in the Works From New Production Company

Videos

Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You