South Street Seaport Museum Welcomes Tall Ship Capitán Miranda

The South Street Seaport Museum is to co-hosting the 1930 Capitán Miranda, a sail training tall ship of the Uruguayan Navy, when she arrives in New York in May 2023. Throughout her visit she will be docked at the north side of Pier 17, and will offer several free opportunities for the public to come aboard. This is Capitán Miranda's first visit to New York City since America's Millennium Celebrations on July 4, 2000. Tour the historic three-masted full-rigged vessel and learn more about the relationship between the US and Uruguay. No registration needed, just stop by during the open hours! seaportmuseum.org/capitan-miranda.

Schedule:

May 18: 10am-12:30pm and 2:30pm-5:30pm

May 19: 10am-6pm

May 20: 12pm-4:30pm

May 21: 10am-12:30pm

About the Capitán Miranda

Built in 1930 in the Matagorda Shipyard of Cadiz, Spain, the Capitán Miranda was named in honor of Captain Francisco P. Miranda (1869-1925), who served Uruguay as a cabinet officer, war secretary, and later professor of marine geography at the Naval Academy of Uruguay. Capitán Miranda originally served as a hydrographic research vessel, performing countless cartographical surveys which were, and still are, highly useful to seamen. The ship appears in the 1956's Lloyd's Register of ships with two masts, not the schooner rig she now carries. In 1977, the vessel underwent a major refit and became a three-masted marconi-rigged schooner. In 1978 was rededicated as a sail training vessel for the Uruguayan navy teaching newly graduated midshipmen to apply the knowledge acquired at the Naval Academy. In 1988, she completed her inaugural circumnavigation in 355 days, becoming the first vessel of the Uruguayan Navy to do so. Capitán Miranda is visiting New York City in collaboration with Sail250NY, The Howard Hughes Corporation, and the South Street Seaport Museum.

Make a full day out of your visit to see the Capitán Miranda by enjoying the South Street Seaport Museum's Pay-What-You-Wish General Admission.

Plan Your Visit

South Street Seaport Museum offers Pay-What-You-Wish General Admission for all regular open hours, Wednesday-Sunday, 11am-5pm, at 12 Fulton Street and Pier 16, NYC.

Tour the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and take in three exhibitions that explore the seaport's contribution to the rise of New York, early twentieth century ocean liner travel, and the beloved illustrations of Eric Carle­­--all at whatever price you wish to pay. To keep our work accessible to all, everyone gets to enjoy General Admission to the Seaport Museum, at whatever price is right for them--free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between. The South Street Seaport Museum is happy to welcome you aboard! seaportmuseum.org/general-admission

Historic Ship Tours Included in Pay-What-You-Wish General Admission

1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

Tours aboard Wavertree are available hourly on Saturdays and Sundays and include access to the main deck and quarter deck. Learn how people worked and lived aboard a 19th century cargo sailing vessel, from the captain to the ship's officers, cooks, and crew. Then visit the cargo hold and stand atop the viewing platform where you can take in the massive main cargo area. seaportmuseum.org/wavertree

1908 Lightship Ambrose

Join a guided tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose at South Street Seaport Museum. Visitors tour the multiple decks of this National Historic Landmark to see the living and working spaces once inhabited by sailors stationed on Ambrose, as well as the special features that allow the ship to fulfill its mission of staying on station, being seen, and being heard. Ambrose was the first vessel to join the Seaport Museum's fleet and the very first lightship to guard the largest shipping channel in and out of the ports of New York and New Jersey-the Ambrose Channel. Tours are led multiple times per day and last approximately 30 minutes. seaportmuseum.org/lightship-ambrose

Exhibitions Included in Pay-What-You-Wish General Admission

South Street and the Rise of New York

Visit the introduction gallery space at 12 Fulton Street to experience the exhibition that explores the critical role played by the Seaport and South Street in securing New York's place as America's largest city and its rise to become the world's busiest port by the start of the 20th century. seaportmuseum.org/south-street-and-the-rise-of-new-york

Millions: Migrants and Millionaires Aboard the Great Liners, 1900-1914

Also at the Museum's introduction gallery at 12 Fulton Street is this popular exhibit, which is one of the first to examine, side-by-side, the dichotomy between First Class and Third Class passengers aboard ocean liners in the early 20th century. seaportmuseum.org/millions-migrants-and-millionaires-aboard-the-great-liners-1900-1914

Seaport Discovery: Exploring Our Waters with Eric Carle

seaportmuseum.org/seaport-discovery-exploring-our-waters-with-eric-carle

Visit the discovery room and take part in hands-on activities inspired by the maritime-themed art by Eric Carle, beloved creator of picture books for young children. This exhibition is designed specifically for children ages 2-7 and their adults. Huge immersive murals bring families into Carle's books A House for Hermit Crab and the cargo-ship adventures of 10 Little Rubber Ducks. seaportmuseum.org/seaport-discovery-exploring-our-waters-with-eric-carle

Additional Activities to Complement Your Visit

19th-Century-Style Letterpress Print Shop

No visit to the Museum is complete without a walk through Bowne & Co., Stationers. Make sure to stop by the Museum's turn-of-the-century store where you can find designs created by resident printers using custom plates, historic fonts, and printing presses from the Museum's working collection. seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org

