South Street Seaport Museum Presents Tattoo History Free Virtual Talk, July 22
South Street Seaport Museum announces From Mummies to Mariners: A Conversation on Tattoo History on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 4:00pm-5:00pm EDT. Sign up to reserve a spot at seaportmuseum.org/from-mummies-to-mariners/. Tickets to this virtual program are free but reservation is required.
Join us for a virtual talk about the history of tattooing through the ages, with a glimpse at some early 20th century artifacts from the South Street Seaport Museum's collection. Daredevil Tattoo co-founder Michelle Myles will discuss the history of this art form from prehistoric tattooed mummies and the Roman age, to the 1770s voyages of James Cook and tattooing in America, until today. Moderated by Martina Caruso, Seaport Museum Director of Collections, the talk will include a showcase of digital artifacts from the Museum's Alan Govenar and Kaleta Doolin Tattoo Collection organized by our Collections and Curatorial Assistant Michelle Kennedy.
The talk will familiarize viewers with the history of tattooing within different time periods and cultures, and make the case for the importance of researching, documenting, and preserving tattoo cultural heritage.
