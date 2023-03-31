South Street Seaport Museum Announces New Pay-What-You-Wish General Admission and Updated Hours

South Street Seaport Museum has announced Pay-What-You-Wish General Admission for all regular open hours, Wednesday-Sunday, 11am-5pm, at 12 Fulton Street and Pier 16, NYC.

Tour the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and take in three exhibitions that explore the seaport's contribution to the rise of New York, early twentieth century ocean liner travel, and the beloved illustrations of Eric Carle - all at whatever price you wish to pay. To keep our work accessible to all, everyone gets to enjoy General Admission to the Seaport Museum, at whatever price is right for them--the full ticket price, free in-person admission, or any amount in between. The South Street Seaport Museum is happy to welcome you aboard! To learn more about General Admission tickets and to plan your visit, go to seaportmuseum.org/visit.

"We have seen the enormous value in offering free admission to New Yorkers and visitors. Now, in 2023, as we transition to Pay What You Wish admission, we retain the barrier-free option of free admission while allowing those who wish to support the Museum's work the easy opportunity to do so. The Seaport Museum is committed to equitable access for all, and we welcome all through our doors and aboard our historic ships," said Captain Jonathan Boulware, President and CEO, South Street Seaport Museum.

Exhibitions Included in Pay-What-You-Wish General Admission

South Street and the Rise of New York

Visit the introduction gallery space at 12 Fulton Street to experience the exhibition that explores the critical role played by the Seaport and South Street in securing New York's place as America's largest city and its rise to become the world's busiest port by the start of the 20th century.

Millions: Migrants and Millionaires Aboard the Great Liners, 1900-1914

Also at the Museum's introduction gallery at 12 Fulton Street is this popular exhibit, which is one of the first to examine, side-by-side, the dichotomy between First Class and Third Class passengers aboard ocean liners in the early 20th century.

Seaport Discovery: Exploring Our Waters with Eric Carle

Visit the discovery room and take part in hands-on activities inspired by the maritime-themed art by Eric Carle, beloved creator of picture books for young children. This exhibition is designed specifically for children ages 2-7 and their adults. Huge immersive murals bring families into Carle's books A House for Hermit Crab and the cargo-ship adventures of 10 Little Rubber Ducks.

Historic Ship Tours Included in Pay-What-You-Wish General Admission

1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

Tours aboard Wavertree are available hourly on Saturdays and Sundays and include access to the main deck and quarter deck. Learn how people worked and lived aboard a 19th century cargo sailing vessel, from the captain to the ship's officers, cooks, and crew. Then visit the cargo hold and stand atop the viewing platform where you can take in the massive main cargo area.

1908 Lightship Ambrose

Join a guided tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose at South Street Seaport Museum. Visitors tour the multiple decks of this National Historic Landmark to see the living and working spaces once inhabited by sailors stationed on Ambrose, as well as the special features that allow the ship to fulfill its mission of staying on station, being seen, and being heard. Ambrose was the first vessel to join the Seaport Museum's fleet and the very first lightship to guard the largest shipping channel in and out of the ports of New York and New Jersey-the Ambrose Channel. Tours are led multiple times per day and last approximately 30 minutes.

Additional Activities to Complement Your Visit

19th-Century-Style Letterpress Print Shop

No visit to the Museum is complete without a walk through Bowne & Co., Stationers. Make sure to stop by the Museum's turn-of-the-century store where you can find designs created by resident printers using custom plates, historic fonts, and printing presses from the Museum's working collection.

Seaport Museum X Urban Archive Self-Guided Tours

The South Street Seaport Museum partnered with Urban Archive, a technology nonprofit that promotes historical research and discovery, to reinterpret and approach the Museum's archival collections through new digital alternatives. Take one of the virtual tours of lower Manhattan and the South Street Seaport Historic District by visiting the webpage, or download the Urban Archive iPhone app.