South Street Seaport Museum Announces Free Spring Flower Scavenger Hunt

Spring is a-bloom at the Seaport Museum! Join us in welcoming the season of awakening and sunshine with a fun-filled scavenger hunt aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree.

To mark the season and commemorate Wavertree's intercontinental crossings, this scavenger hunt challenges people of all ages to find illustrations of flowers hidden throughout the decks of this historical three-masted cargo ship. The flowers we'll be searching for are illustrations of blossoms from countries Wavertree visited in her impressive 24-year sailing career.

Those who find all the flowers in the hunt will even receive a small prize! The event is free, but please let us know that you're coming by registering. seaportmuseum.org/spring-flower-hunt

Extend Your Visit

Looking to explore more that the Seaport Museum has to offer? Before or after the scavenger hunt, anytime between 11am-4:30pm, take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission Museum tickets. General Admission includes access to all current exhibitions on view in the introduction gallery space at 12 Fulton Street and access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Free timed tickets for a tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose are available separately at no additional cost. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins."