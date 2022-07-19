South Street Seaport Museum Announced Free Summer Offering SEAPORT DISCOVERY: Exploring Our Waters With Eric Carle

The South Street Seaport Museum announces that admission is free for the rest of the summer to a new discovery room of maritime-themed art by the late Eric Carle, beloved creator of picture books for young children.

Seaport Discovery: Exploring our Waters with Eric Carle is designed specifically for children aged 2-7 and their adults. The exhibition is open to the public Wednesday-Sunday from 11am to 5pm. Advanced timed tickets can be reserved at seaportmuseum.org/ericcarle and walk-ups are encouraged.

"We're looking forward to welcoming more families into Eric Carle's colorful world," said Capt. Jonathan Boulware, President and CEO of the South Street Seaport Museum. "This discovery room will be an incredible and kid-friendly introduction to maritime marvels and everything the Seaport has to offer."

"We are thrilled to partner with the South Street Seaport Museum to bring Eric Carle's undersea imagery to life in a new discovery room presentation. The Museum's creative team did a fantastic job connecting Carle's books A House for Hermit Crab and 10 Little Rubber Ducks to their educational mission. The exhibition invites imaginative storytelling and offers exploration opportunities for its youngest guests," said Ellen Keiter, Chief Curator, The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art.

Huge immersive murals will bring families into Carle's book A House for Hermit Crab and the cargo-ship adventures of 10 Little Rubber Ducks. Visitors will enjoy activities, like meeting a live hermit crab, driving ferries on a giant play-table, and learning about cargo ships through the eyes of a rubber duck-all while exploring Carle's use of color and pattern.

After visiting the discovery room, families can explore the rest of the Seaport Museum's galleries for free and find out how the fleet of historic ships connect to Carle's art. Guided tours of lightship Ambrose, and self-guided tours of tall ship Wavertree, are also free for adults and kids, and tickets for sailing excursions on schooner Pioneer and harbor cruises on tugboat W.O. Decker from May to October are available for purchase.

Seaport Museum Memberships include unlimited admission to museum exhibitions, invitations to special events, and great discounts year-round, including 20% off on W.O. Decker and Pioneer sails. Memberships start at $50 and help support Museum's exhibitions, preserve the ships and the collections, grow public programs, and serve over 12,000 students annually through education initiatives. To join the Museum as a Member, visit seaportmuseum.org/membership.

Please masks are required at all times within indoor spaces across the Seaport Museum campus. Current COVID-19 protocols can be found at seaportmuseum.org/covid-19-updates.

Eric Carle (1929-2021) is the acclaimed and beloved creator of brilliantly illustrated and innovatively designed picture books. His best-known work, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has eaten its way into the hearts of millions of children around the world and has been translated into 70 languages. Since the Caterpillar was published in 1969, Carle illustrated more than seventy books, many best sellers, and most of which he also wrote.

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the South Street Seaport Historic District in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org