Signature Theatre Announces Postponement of Annie Baker's INFINITE LIFE

Signature Theatre and acclaimed playwright Annie Baker have decided to postpone the upcoming October production of Infinite Life.

A statement on the company's website reads:

"Due to ongoing health and safety concerns, we and Annie Baker have made the difficult decision to postpone the upcoming production of Infinite Life. We and Annie agree that this is the best choice for this show at this time.



We will continue, in discussion with artists, to evaluate on a case-by-case basis how to proceed with other programming planned for this season. At this time our plans are still to move forward with the remainder of the season as planned.



Patrons, Friends and Members: You do not need to take any action at this time. We will follow up soon with your options for your tickets. We appreciate your support and patience as we work to provide more information and options."

A play about no end in sight. After the critically acclaimed premiere of John and sold-out run of The Antipodes, Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker returns with the final play of her Signature Residency, directing a new work that tackles persistent pain and desire.

