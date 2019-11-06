Short Film RESTLESS To Have World Premiere Screening In The Big Apple Film Festival

The short film 'Restless' which is written, produced and directed by Ela Acur has been accepted by the Big Apple Film Festival.

It will have its world premiere screening Wednesday November 20, 2019 at the Cinépolis Theater 260 W. 23rd Street, New York, NY as part of the Women Filmmakers series. This 20-minute suspenseful, dark drama short film, deals with mental illness and attempted suicide and will have you at the edge of your seats!

The film is about Sophina's hallucinations and depression after she loses her mother, and this mysterious man she interacts with who encourages her to commit suicide in the hopes of ending her pain and giving her a new beginning. A diverse cast portraying how society deals with mental illness and reacts to people who experience it.

"I am a big believer of the power of cinema and wanted to take the action to write something that would raise awareness of mental health. I believe that by writing the characters in a way to portray the mistakes we make and misconceptions we have towards these mentally ill people, I would make the audience see and understand their struggles from their perspectives" said Ela Acur.

Ela Acur also portrays the lead role of Sophina while directing it in the frame of the brilliant Cinematographer Somnang Vann. The film also features Eric Leeb as the Therapist and Jimmy Cintron as the Mysterious Man along with supporting actors Jane Park as Sophina's best friend and Vincent Leong as her landlord.

You can get your tickets on Big Apple Film Festival's web site for the screening along with all other inspiring female filmmakers films.





