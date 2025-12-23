Short Film OSKÄR Premieres In New York, Joined By PRINCËNEY

The animated feature OSKÄR and the short film Princëney have been selected as Official Selections of the NEW YORK FOCUS Independent Film Festival.

“Stories with substance and profound emotional resonance,” said director Ariel Obama López, who also serves as the film’s composer and project supervisor. López, also known as AG Orloz, is a Latino filmmaker, actor, and psychologist whose career includes multiple international awards for live-action projects, beginning with his debut feature Esteban. Animation, editing, and sound design for the project were led by Latino animator Jorge Dardo Cáceres.

In a statement, the festival noted: “New York is a city of millions of stories, but only the truest voices cut through the noise. We are writing to inform you that OSKÄR has been chosen as an Official Selection of the NEW YORK FOCUS Independent Film Festival.” The festival added, “Competition this season was fierce. We received stories from all over the world.”

The festival will take place on Monday, December 29, 2025, at Groove 34 in New York City.

OSKÄR is the first completed, multi-award-winning animated feature representing Puerto Rico. Princëney previously won at The North Film Festival in New York, which will next be held in June 2026.