Shakespeare & Company to Present The Art Of The Audition Workshop In NYC

Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training will hold a one-day acting workshop titled The Art of the Audition, led by Artistic Director Allyn Burrows, in New York City from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 23.

Designed to better prepare actors for Shakespeare auditions, this workshop offers opportunities for participants to dust off old pieces or approach new ones, as well as to receive practical feedback on their work and valuable insight into the business of casting.

Burrows, who will work with participants to craft their next Shakespeare audition, said the workshop is an opportunity for actors to "tune up" audition pieces, and to examine them with fresh eyes in a changing environment.

"Working on these pieces can be a lot of fun, and enlightening," he said. "Your audition pieces are not only your calling card in an ever-shifting industry but also a chance to take a moment to share insight into material that you can call your own."

The workshop will be held in Midtown Manhattan and is appropriate for actors looking to improve or revisit audition pieces as well as those new to the audition process. Tuition is $250. Scholarships are available for People of the Global Majority/BIPOC artists; alumni and union discounts are also available. Multiple discounts and scholarships cannot be combined.

For more information or to apply, visit shakespeare.org, or call 413.637.1199, ext. 114.

Allyn Burrows, Artistic Director

Burrows has been Shakespeare & Company's Artistic Director since 2016, having served as an artistic associate here for several years and acted in numerous productions, including King John (King John), Much Ado About Nothing (Benedick), Henry V (Henry V), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Oberon), Henry IV, Part 1 (Hal), Measure for Measure (Angelo), Betrayal (Jerry), The House of Mirth (Lawrence Selden), Love's Labours Lost (Berowne), Macbeth (Macduff), and The Compleat Works of Shakespeare. He was the Artistic Director of Actors' Shakespeare Project in Boston for seven years.

His directing credits include Romeo & Juliet, Pericles, Jon Lipsky's Living in Exile, Richard II, and The Tempest. Acting credits for ASP include The Winter's Tale (Leontes), Henry VI Part 2 (Gloucester and Jack Cade), Henry VIII (Henry VIII), Twelfth Night (Malvolio), Henry IV, Parts 1 & 2 (Hotspur and Pistol), Timon of Athens (Timon), All's Well that Ends Well (Parolles), King Lear (Kent), Measure for Measure (Duke Vincentio), and Richard III (Duke of Clarence).

Recently in the Boston area, he has performed in productions of Can You Forgive Her at the Huntington Theatre, Breaking the Code at Underground Railway Theatre, Shipwrecked at The Lyric Stage, Oceanside, The Seafarer, Pursuit of Happiness, and The Homecoming at Merrimack Repertory Theater, and Five by Tenn, at Speakeasy Stage.

He was the 2006 Elliot Norton Award recipient for The Homecoming, King Lear, and Five by Tenn and a 2011 IRNE Award Winner for Breaking the Code. Off-Broadway credits include Bug, Killer Joe, Louis Slotin Sonata, Closetland, and The Widowing of Mrs. Holroyd. He has worked at several theaters around the country, including the Actors' Theatre of Louisville, The American Conservatory Theatre, Long Wharf Theatre, The Denver Center, and The Walnut St. Theatre. Television credits include The Broad Squad, Law and Order, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, and Against the Law, and he can be seen in the films Don't Look Up, The Company Men, Julie & Julia, and Manchester by the Sea.

Photo Caption: Allyn Burrows, artistic director of Shakespeare & Company based in Lenox, Mass., will lead a one-day acting workshop titled The Art of the Audition in New York City