Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT Cast Recording is Now Available

Concord Theatricals Recordings has released the cast recording of the critically acclaimed 2022 Public Works production of As You Like It on streaming and digital platforms worldwide. Adapted by Shaina Taub and Director of Public Works Laurie Woolery, and featuring music and lyrics by Taub, the musical returned to The Delacorte Theater in Central Park in August 2022 following the success of its debut in the 2017-18 season of The Public Theater's free Public Works programming. Click HERE to stream or download the album.

Additionally, two new videos featuring the company's performances of "Still I Will Love" and "In Arden" can be watched below:

Professional and amateur licensing of the musical is available worldwide through Concord Theatricals. Click HERE to learn more about stage licensing rights.

"We're so pleased to continue our work with Shaina and The Public, including the cast album for Twelfth Night and show licensing and music publishing for Twelfth Night and As You Like It," said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. "Shaina's score for As You Like It is full of humor, romance, pathos, irresistible grooves and abundant joy. I'm sure this album with these terrific performances will inspire many more productions like the astounding one in the Park."

"This project has been a joyful act in the radical and healing powers of love," said Woolery. "Over the years, I have found that the most transformative and bold art comes in collaboration with community. As You Like It was created in real time as we worked to make sense of the events of the world we were living in. When life looks impossible and it is difficult to see an end in sight, it is through the power of community that we find strength and grace to continue forward. It takes a village to make theater, and it takes a mighty community to dig down deep and share their vulnerable hearts on stage. May this cast album meet you in a place of healing and know, as you are listening to this Public Works ensemble sing from the depths of their souls, you are not alone. I look forward to meeting you all in Arden."

"As You Like It is extremely close to my heart. I wrote these songs in the chaotic, devastating first months of the 45th presidency in a desperate search for healing, and to get to permanently record them means the world to me," said Taub. "I'm beyond proud of our Public Works community for their beautiful work in the recording studio, and very grateful to Concord Theatricals and The Public Theater for making this album happen. The Forest of Arden we've created with Public Works is a place of hard-won, transformative joy and I hope this album brings that spirit to listeners. I'm also so delighted that dozens of theaters and schools have put on their own productions of our As You Like It in the last five years, and I hope this album inspires even more people to bring the spirit of Arden to their community."

The album features a diverse ensemble of both professional actors and NYC community members of all ages from across New York City's five boroughs. Featured voices include Ato Blankson-Wood (Orlando), Brianna Cabrera (Silvia), Darius de Haas (Duke Senior), Bianca Edwards (Phoebe), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Rosalind), Jonathan Jordan (Andy), Renrick Palmer (Oliver), Eric Pierre (Duke Frederick), Idania Quezada (Celia), Christopher M. Ramirez (Touchstone) and Shaina Taub (Jaques).

As You Like It features orchestrations by Mike Brun, music direction by Andrea Grody and music coordination by Dean Sharenow. The band is David Farrell Melton, Mike Brun, Hiroyuki Matsuura and Renato Thoms.

The album is produced by Dean Sharenow and Shaina Taub and executive produced by Sean Patrick Flahaven with music supervision by Grody. It was recorded, mixed and mastered by Sharenow. Additional production credits can be found in the album booklet HERE.

The musical reimagines the classic comedy by William Shakespeare. Forced from their homes, Orlando, Duke Senior, his daughter Rosalind and niece Celia are banished to the Forest of Arden. There, they discover a community of acceptance and transformational love, where all are welcomed and embraced.

