Shaina Taub and Marti Gould Cummings Recount Their Experiences Being Arrested in NYC Protests

Article Pixel Jun. 5, 2020  

As New York City officials continue to enforce a city-wide curfew, which was called to avoid continued violence and looting in the streets, many are questioning its effectiveness. Images and videos from of arrests are all over social media, including those of composer Shaina Taub and performer Marti Gould Cummings, who were separately taken into custody this week.

"Last night my husband and I got arrested on the stoop of our building on the UWS just after 8 pm," writes Shaina. "We were cheering on a peaceful protest on our block. This was my small visceral window into the police brutality black folks have experienced for centuries."

Cummings was arrested earlier in the week during a protest in Lower Manhattan. "Just got out of jail. Was arrested at 8:15. Released 7:20. Denied phone call. Never told rights. In cuffs for four hours. No clean masks. Most cops not wearing masks," he writes. Check out both of their posts below.

Over 2000 people have been arrested this week in New York City's protests. Mayor Bill De Blasio has announced that the 8pm curfew will remain in place until Monday morning.


