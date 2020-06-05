Shaina Taub and Marti Gould Cummings Recount Their Experiences Being Arrested in NYC Protests
As New York City officials continue to enforce a city-wide curfew, which was called to avoid continued violence and looting in the streets, many are questioning its effectiveness. Images and videos from of arrests are all over social media, including those of composer Shaina Taub and performer Marti Gould Cummings, who were separately taken into custody this week.
"Last night my husband and I got arrested on the stoop of our building on the UWS just after 8 pm," writes Shaina. "We were cheering on a peaceful protest on our block. This was my small visceral window into the police brutality black folks have experienced for centuries."
Cummings was arrested earlier in the week during a protest in Lower Manhattan. "Just got out of jail. Was arrested at 8:15. Released 7:20. Denied phone call. Never told rights. In cuffs for four hours. No clean masks. Most cops not wearing masks," he writes. Check out both of their posts below.
Over 2000 people have been arrested this week in New York City's protests. Mayor Bill De Blasio has announced that the 8pm curfew will remain in place until Monday morning.
last night my husband and I got arrested on the stoop of our building on the UWS just after 8 pm. we were cheering on a peaceful protest on our block. this was my small visceral window into the police brutality black folks have experienced for centuries. #DefundThePolice pic.twitter.com/SIbMxgekwi- Shaina Taub (@shainataub) June 5, 2020
June 5, 2020
we were in the cop car with this young gentleman. he had every right to be out there and the way the cops treated him was disgusting. https://t.co/q3qGrVxcuf- Shaina Taub (@shainataub) June 5, 2020
thank u all for your concern - matt and i are home and totally okay. what's NOT okay is this brutal unjust system that perpetually dehumanizes people of color. so show up, donate, call - make your voices heard that we will NOT stand for this state-sponsored violence ANY longer.- Shaina Taub (@shainataub) June 5, 2020
Thousands gathered in Foley Square pic.twitter.com/vUwRTlb1uJ- Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) June 2, 2020
Nurses and doctors taking a knee outside the hospital in union square just now pic.twitter.com/cjgr9OJknj- Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) June 2, 2020
. @NYCMayor @NYPDShea- Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) June 3, 2020
(Thread) pic.twitter.com/ygjR65lPd9
Thousands of us are marching to trump tower in peaceful protest pic.twitter.com/HYEbSev7dR- Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) May 31, 2020
The police have their badges covered pic.twitter.com/DPJaHrWSXH- Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) June 3, 2020
Just got out of jail. Was arrested at 8:15. Released 7:20. Denied phone call. Never told rights. In cuffs for four hours. No clean masks. Most cops not wearing masks.- Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) June 3, 2020
I'll be donating $500 to bail fund to help others today
Police last night also openly were saying at the jail "we are doing this so you all don't come out again" "we are getting overtime" "how much do you think overtime will be this week" "this is taking long because we have to make you not want to come out again"- Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) June 3, 2020
My husband @blakeallennyc is incredible. Loving, kind, compassionate. He has been so wonderful today all while dealing w his own pain from taking a few hits in the protest. I am so grateful to have a spouse who embodies kindness to his core. ♥️- Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) June 4, 2020
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Progress is being made in the world of musical theatre today, as OnStage Blog's Chris Peterson reports that Hairspray creator Marc Shaiman and Scott W... (read more)
Chris Trousdale, Former Member of DREAM STREET Who Began Career on Broadway, Has Died at 34
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and musicians Chris Trousdale has passed away. TMZ has reported that he passed away due to COVID-19. He... (read more)
Lea Michele Responds to Being Called Out for Behavior on GLEE Set- 'We Can All Grow and Change...'
Lea has now issued an apology in response. 'I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,' says Michele. 'We can all grow and chan... (read more)
Amber Riley Responds to Lea Michele Drama With 'I Don't Give a S---. People Are Out Here Dying'
As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The late... (read more)
NAACP Encourages Moment of Silence Today to Honor George Floyd
NAACP is asking that everyone joins in for a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds today, June 4, at 3:45pm.... (read more)
Diane Paulus Responds to Griffin Matthews
Tony-winning director Diane Paulus has released a statement regarding the creative process behind the musical, Witness Uganda.... (read more)