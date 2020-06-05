Shaina Taub and Marti Gould Cummings Recount Their Experiences Being Arrested in NYC Protests

As New York City officials continue to enforce a city-wide curfew, which was called to avoid continued violence and looting in the streets, many are questioning its effectiveness. Images and videos from of arrests are all over social media, including those of composer Shaina Taub and performer Marti Gould Cummings, who were separately taken into custody this week.

"Last night my husband and I got arrested on the stoop of our building on the UWS just after 8 pm," writes Shaina. "We were cheering on a peaceful protest on our block. This was my small visceral window into the police brutality black folks have experienced for centuries."

Cummings was arrested earlier in the week during a protest in Lower Manhattan. "Just got out of jail. Was arrested at 8:15. Released 7:20. Denied phone call. Never told rights. In cuffs for four hours. No clean masks. Most cops not wearing masks," he writes. Check out both of their posts below.

Over 2000 people have been arrested this week in New York City's protests. Mayor Bill De Blasio has announced that the 8pm curfew will remain in place until Monday morning.

last night my husband and I got arrested on the stoop of our building on the UWS just after 8 pm. we were cheering on a peaceful protest on our block. this was my small visceral window into the police brutality black folks have experienced for centuries. #DefundThePolice pic.twitter.com/SIbMxgekwi - Shaina Taub (@shainataub) June 5, 2020

we were in the cop car with this young gentleman. he had every right to be out there and the way the cops treated him was disgusting. https://t.co/q3qGrVxcuf - Shaina Taub (@shainataub) June 5, 2020

thank u all for your concern - matt and i are home and totally okay. what's NOT okay is this brutal unjust system that perpetually dehumanizes people of color. so show up, donate, call - make your voices heard that we will NOT stand for this state-sponsored violence ANY longer. - Shaina Taub (@shainataub) June 5, 2020

Thousands gathered in Foley Square pic.twitter.com/vUwRTlb1uJ - Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) June 2, 2020

Nurses and doctors taking a knee outside the hospital in union square just now pic.twitter.com/cjgr9OJknj - Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) June 2, 2020

Thousands of us are marching to trump tower in peaceful protest pic.twitter.com/HYEbSev7dR - Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) May 31, 2020 The police have their badges covered pic.twitter.com/DPJaHrWSXH - Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) June 3, 2020

Just got out of jail. Was arrested at 8:15. Released 7:20. Denied phone call. Never told rights. In cuffs for four hours. No clean masks. Most cops not wearing masks.



I'll be donating $500 to bail fund to help others today - Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) June 3, 2020

Police last night also openly were saying at the jail "we are doing this so you all don't come out again" "we are getting overtime" "how much do you think overtime will be this week" "this is taking long because we have to make you not want to come out again" - Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) June 3, 2020

My husband @blakeallennyc is incredible. Loving, kind, compassionate. He has been so wonderful today all while dealing w his own pain from taking a few hits in the protest. I am so grateful to have a spouse who embodies kindness to his core. ♥️ - Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) June 4, 2020

