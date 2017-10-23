Seth Rudetsky Brings CONCERT FOR AMERICA to Signature Theatre Featuring Chita Rivera, Judy Kuhn, and More!

Signature Theatre will host Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!, presented by Sirius/XM radio host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, on November 27 at 7:30 PM. The concert is an evening of entertainment with stars of film, television, music, comedy and Broadway raising funds for five national organizations working to protect civil rights and the environment.

Rudetsky and Wesley will host the Signature Theatre concert which is scheduled to headline two D.C. natives who became Broadway stars: Chita Rivera (Broadway's Kiss of the Spiderwoman, West Side Story, The Visit) and Judy Kuhn (Broadway's Fun Home, Chess, Les Misérables). Rivera and Kuhn will be joined by Kerry Butler (Broadway's Xanadu, Disaster!), who's currently starring in Mean Girls, as well as Rudetsky's SiriusXM co-host Christine Pedi (Broadway's Chicago and Talk Radio). Additional DC and NYC talent will be announced at a later date.

Concert for America has been hailed by The New York Times as "striking for its emphasis on the importance of faith in the United States and optimism about its future." All proceeds go to the following non-profit organizations as they work to protect the human rights, civil rights and the environment of all Americans: National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, National Immigration Law Center, NAACP, Southern Poverty Law Center and Sierra Club.

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley have been bringing their concert series to cities across the country including New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta and Hartford. The Signature Theatre presentation will be the tenth in the acclaimed series.

Tickets for the concert range from $30 to $249. $249 VIP seating includes an after party with the cast in the Signature Theatre Lobby. For tickets visit SigTheatre.org.

Signature Theatre is hosting this event, but it is not a Signature Theatre production. This is not a fundraiser for Signature Theatre.

ABOUT CONCERT FOR AMERICA

After years of doing fundraisers and volunteering for a myriad of non-profit organizations, husbands Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley decided in 2015 to form their own 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Through creative means, they wanted to directly help one of the most vulnerable populations in our society-children. Thus, Your Kids, Our Kids was born.

Even though the initial focus was intended to be only children, it became clear by the end of 2016 that the number of people at risk in the United States had increased greatly and the net had widened immensely.

James and Seth decided to do what they have always done when a crisis arises: gather their friends and put on a show! They wanted to benefit a wide array of non-profit organizations serving a diverse audience but all having a similar focus: fighting for civil and human rights for all Americans. And, so, on January 20, 2017, the first edition of Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! premiered at The Town Hall in New York City, with the intent of going around the country every month for the foreseeable future with the same mission: to raise money and infuse our fellow Americans with hope and inspiration and the desire to become more active citizens.

For more information about Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! Visit www.concertsforamerica.com.

Related Articles