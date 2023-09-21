Seth MacFarlane Partners With Entertainment Community Fund to Raise $10 Million for Industry Workers

As of September 19, the Fund has distributed more than $7.4 million to more than 3,515 film and television workers .

By: Sep. 21, 2023

Seth MacFarlane Partners With Entertainment Community Fund to Raise $10 Million for Industry Workers

The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) has partnered with Seth MacFarlane to raise another $10 million to support all entertainment industry workers. To kick off the initiative, MacFarlane is donating an additional $5 million on the heels of his $1 million donation in July.
 
As of September 19, the Fund has distributed more than $7.4 million to more than 3,515 film and television workers including writing assistants, production assistants, key grips, gaffers, lighting and sound designers, script supervisors, people working in craft services, hair & make-up, wardrobe and more.
 
Given the heightened rate of requests for emergency financial assistance due to the work stoppage, the Fund is currently distributing about $400,000-$500,000 per week (compared to an average of $75,000 per week in the first half of 2023).
 
“There aren’t enough words to express our tremendous gratitude to Seth as he continues to help those in need, all while inspiring others with this call to action to do the same,” said Entertainment Community Fund Chair of the Board Annette Bening. “At this rate, we’ll need at least $10 million to continue helping people in the coming weeks. Seth’s gift is an incredible contribution to help us be able to do that, and we hope others join in as well.”
 
“We are eternally grateful to Seth for this extremely generous donation,” said Entertainment Community Fund President and CEO, Joe Benincasa. “We know that there will be long-term ramifications of the work stoppage that will continue to impact people’s lives and well-being for months to come, and this transformative gift will allow us to continue to answer the influx of requests for help we get each day.”
 
Thanks to substantial donations including MacFarlane’s, the Fund is helping all professionals in the entertainment industry in need with emergency financial assistance to cover basic living expenses (rent, groceries, health insurance, medical bills, etc.), mental health support and more. The Fund’s emergency financial assistance application, services and programs are all free, confidential and accessible online, and can be found at entertainmentcommunity.org/workstoppage2023.
 
Since May 1, the Fund has raised over $10.1 million from more than 10,800 donors to support film and television workers. As previously announced, Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw donated $1.5 million to be dispersed between the Fund as well as the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program. The Fund also has received a generous $250,000 matching gift challenge donation from iconic trumpeter, A&M Records co-founder and philanthropist Herb Alpert, via the Herb Alpert Foundation. That donation was immediately matched by an anonymous donor, bringing the total gift to $500,000.
 
Additional notable donors include The Katie McGrath & JJ Abrams Family Foundation, Stacey Abrams, Annette Bening, Tom Bergeron, Greg Berlanti, Rachel Bloom, Nancy & Steve Carrell, Rosanne Cash in memory of Johnny Cash, Suzanne Collins & Cap Pryor, Minnie Driver, Vince Gilligan, Lynn Nottage, Michelle Pfeiffer & David E. Kelley, Daniel Radcliffe, Shonda Rhimes and Chandra Wilson.
 
If people are in need of assistance or can provide help, please visit entertainmentcommunity.org/workstoppage2023.
 

ABOUT THE ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNITY FUND


The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, is a national human services organization that addresses the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing. Since 1882, the Fund has sought to ensure stability, encourage resiliency and be a safety net for those who shape our country’s cultural vibrancy. Learn more at entertainmentcommunity.org.
 



