September 2022 Events Announced at Green Space

Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature program this September. Take Root will present an evening of work by Michelle Thompson Ulerich & gorno/Glenn Potter-Takata on September 16th & 17th.

Take Root, Green Space's monthly series, is supporting established dance artists in disseminating their work to the public.

TAKE ROOT, now in its 14th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

Take Root

September 16th & 17th

8pm

Advance sale tickets: $17 online at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org

Tickets purchased at door: $20 cash, $22 credit card

Michelle Thompson Ulerich

Originally from California, Michelle Thompson Ulerich trained at San Francisco Ballet for 9 years. She joined Ballet Austin in 2001, and during her 14 years there, she performed in works by Mills, Balanchine, Tharp, Ulysses Dove, Nelly van Bommel, Dolbashian, Sidra Bell, and many more. Michelle has recently been commissioned by J Chen Project, Prelude Projects, and Harvard Ballet. She became artistic director of Spark Movement Collective in April 2020, and has taken this 10 year old company strongly into its next decade despite Covid-19 challenges. She is an adjunct professor at SUNY Purchase, a mother of 2, and has created for companies all over the US. http://michellethompson.org

gorno/Glenn Potter-Takata

Glenn Potter-Takata (he/him) is a Bronx-based artist of Japanese-descent working in performance and butoh. His work centers a Japanese-American experience, and is preoccupied with the consumer culture runoff from the Japanese archipelago. Glenn grew up as part of a Shingon Buddhist family, and as an adult has become a practicing Shingon monk. He utilizes Buddhist and its adjacent Shinto philosophies as the base for creating performances from a yonsei (fourth-generation) perspective.

Originally from Los Angeles, Glenn relocated to Chicago in 2006 to earn his degree in theatre and philosophy. He went on to become a rehearsal director and teaching artist at Redmoon, a Chicago-based experimental performance group. Glenn came to the Bronx in 2017 to pursue his MFA at Sarah Lawrence College, where he focused in multimedia performance and studied butoh under Kota Yamazaki and Mina Nishimura.

Glenn is a 2022 Bronx Dance Fund Award recipient and a current Movement Research artist-in-residence. Additionally, Glenn has been awarded residencies and presented work through Rogers Art Loft, Gibney Dance Center, Amanda + James, and Lehman College/CUNY Dance Initiative. Glenn's performances have also been shown at Triskelion Arts, HERE Arts, Dixon Place, Abrons Art Center, Arts on Site, WestFest, and with Pioneers Go East.

Michelle Thompson Ulerich

Michelle Thompson Ulerich presents Uncovered Iteration, Ready for Consumption, and Lake Effect. While each of these 3 pieces explores different facets of the human experience, they all delve into intimate sensations that happen in our bodies and our minds. Uncovered Iteration looks at the layers from the past that help us connect more deeply to our present selves, and propels us into the most authentic versions of ourselves. Ready for Consumption explores the beautiful and grotesque parts of devouring all things such as food, drugs, media, and more. The dancers teeter between consuming and being consumed. Lake Effect combines text and movement to reveal a struggling relationship. Michelle's work aims to create a visceral and emotional experience for the audience while also allowing them to uncover their own interpretations and impressions.

gorno/Glenn Potter-Takata

In this new work, Glenn Potter-Takata pursues emptiness. But also nothingness. Or maybe he's purposefully getting lost between these two similar words that are heading in opposite directions.