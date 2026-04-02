See Works from Inside SHOWSTOPPERS: THE ART OF STAGE AND SCREEN Exhibition at Helicline Fine Art

Helicline Fine Art is now presenting Showstoppers: The Art of Stage and Screen, a dynamic new exhibition celebrating nearly a century of performance as seen through the eyes of some of the most influential artists and designers of the 20th century. On view through May 10, 2026, the exhibition brings together more than three dozen works that capture the spectacle, emotion, and cultural impact of live theatre, film, dance, opera, and popular entertainment.

Spanning the 1920s through the 1990s, Showstoppers features paintings, costume and set design drawings, illustrations, sculpture, modernist compositions inspired by performance, that illuminate how visual artists helped shape iconic moments on Broadway, in Hollywood, and beyond. Works will be available online via HeliclineFineArt.com, artsy.net, and 1stDibs.com, with in-person viewings at the gallery’s Midtown Manhattan location and zoom presentations available by appointment.

The exhibition draws from a wide range of performance traditions - Broadway and musical theatre, classic cinema, opera, ballet and modern dance, nightclub culture, and circus - underscoring the enduring dialogue between fine art and entertainment.

Among the celebrated productions represented are Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, My Fair Lady, Funny Girl, Sweet Charity, West Side Story, The King and I, Bye Bye Birdie, The Wiz, Anything Goes, Opèra De Paris, South Pacific, The Pajama Game, Follies, and the legendary nightlife of Studio 54, among others.

Artists featured in Showstoppers include beloved American and European modernists alongside some of the most influential designers ever to work on stage and screen. Highlights include works by Boris Aronson, Cecil Beaton, Leon Bibel, William Gropper, Edith Head, Al Hirschfeld, Mervyn Jules, Hilary Knight, Gaston Lachaise, Bob Mackie, Jo Mielziner, Anton Refregier, Irene Sharaff, Yves Saint Laurent, Tony Walton, Miles White, Richard Whorf, and others—many of them Tony and Oscar Award–winning visionaries whose designs helped define entire eras of performance.

BroadwayWorld is very excited to share some works from inside the exhibition below!