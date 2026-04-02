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See Works from Inside SHOWSTOPPERS: THE ART OF STAGE AND SCREEN Exhibition at Helicline Fine Art

The exhibition is on view through May 10, 2026.

By: Apr. 02, 2026

Helicline Fine Art is now presenting Showstoppers: The Art of Stage and Screen, a dynamic new exhibition celebrating nearly a century of performance as seen through the eyes of some of the most influential artists and designers of the 20th century. On view through May 10, 2026, the exhibition brings together more than three dozen works that capture the spectacle, emotion, and cultural impact of live theatre, film, dance, opera, and popular entertainment.

Spanning the 1920s through the 1990sShowstoppers features paintings, costume and set design drawings, illustrations, sculpture, modernist compositions inspired by performance, that illuminate how visual artists helped shape iconic moments on Broadway, in Hollywood, and beyond. Works will be available online via HeliclineFineArt.comartsy.net, and 1stDibs.com, with in-person viewings at the gallery’s Midtown Manhattan location and zoom presentations available by appointment.

The exhibition draws from a wide range of performance traditions - Broadway and musical theatre, classic cinema, opera, ballet and modern dance, nightclub culture, and circus - underscoring the enduring dialogue between fine art and entertainment. 

Among the celebrated productions represented are Cat on a Hot Tin RoofMy Fair LadyFunny GirlSweet CharityWest Side StoryThe King and IBye Bye BirdieThe WizAnything GoesOpèra De Paris, South PacificThe Pajama GameFollies, and the legendary nightlife of Studio 54, among others.

Artists featured in Showstoppers include beloved American and European modernists alongside some of the most influential designers ever to work on stage and screen. Highlights include works by Boris AronsonCecil BeatonLeon BibelWilliam GropperEdith HeadAl HirschfeldMervyn JulesHilary KnightGaston LachaiseBob MackieJo MielzinerAnton RefregierIrene SharaffYves Saint LaurentTony WaltonMiles WhiteRichard Whorf, and others—many of them Tony and Oscar Award–winning visionaries whose designs helped define entire eras of performance.

BroadwayWorld is very excited to share some works from inside the exhibition below!

See Works from Inside SHOWSTOPPERS: THE ART OF STAGE AND SCREEN Exhibition at Helicline Fine Art Image
Bob Mackie (1939 - )
Diana Ross 16 1/2 x 11 inches
Mixed media on paper
Signed lower left, Titled upper right Design for a Mattel doll
See Works from Inside SHOWSTOPPERS: THE ART OF STAGE AND SCREEN Exhibition at Helicline Fine Art Image
Cecil Beaton (1904 – 1980)
My Fair Lady
Sight: 12 1/2 x 11 1/2 inches
Pen and ink on paper
Signed lower right
Inscribed My Fair Lady coster costumes, lower left.
See Works from Inside SHOWSTOPPERS: THE ART OF STAGE AND SCREEN Exhibition at Helicline Fine Art Image
Al Hirschfeld (1903-2003)
Meryl Streep in "Happy End"
Sight: 22 1/4 x 13 3/4 inches
Ink on board
Signed lower right
Published June 10, 1977 in The New York Times
See Works from Inside SHOWSTOPPERS: THE ART OF STAGE AND SCREEN Exhibition at Helicline Fine Art Image
Edith Head (1897-1981)
Elizabeth Taylor in "Elephant Walk"
Sight: 24 x 18 inches
Watercolor and pencil on paper
Inscribed in pencil: Elizabeth Taylor in
"Elephant Walk” and signed lower right
See Works from Inside SHOWSTOPPERS: THE ART OF STAGE AND SCREEN Exhibition at Helicline Fine Art Image
Irene Sharaff (1910-1993)
"West Side Story" Natalie Wood as Maria, Costume Design
Sight: 16 x 12 1/2 inches
Gouache, watercolor, pen and ink on board, 1961 film
Signed and inscribed: Sharaff, West Side Story, Maria, Natalie Wood (lower right)


 

See Works from Inside SHOWSTOPPERS: THE ART OF STAGE AND SCREEN Exhibition at Helicline Fine Art Image
Irene Sharaff (1910-1993)
Funny Girl Costume Design, 1968 Film
Sight: 15 3/4 x 12 1/2 inches
Gouache, watercolor on heavy paper
Signed and inscribed: Barbra Streisand,
Funny Girl, Sharaff (lower right)
See Works from Inside SHOWSTOPPERS: THE ART OF STAGE AND SCREEN Exhibition at Helicline Fine Art Image
Jo Mielziner (1901–1976)
"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" Set Design
7 ½ x 11 ½ inches
Pencil on paper.
Label verso from Richard Stoddard, Dated June 18. 1996 to Mr. Joe Warfield.
Jo Mielziner, preliminary pencil sketch for "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," 1955.
This is an authentic original design by Jo Mielziner, consigned for sale
by the heirs to his estate. Signed Richard Stoddard
See Works from Inside SHOWSTOPPERS: THE ART OF STAGE AND SCREEN Exhibition at Helicline Fine Art Image
Tony Walton (1934-2002)
Michael Jackson Costume Sculpture "The Wiz"
Bronze
12 1/2 x 6 x 3 1/2 inches
Unsigned
See Works from Inside SHOWSTOPPERS: THE ART OF STAGE AND SCREEN Exhibition at Helicline Fine Art Image
Miles White (1915 – 2000)
Bye Bye Birdie
11 x 8 inches
Mixed Media on Paper
Signed lower right and noted
Act 1, Scene 4, Penn Station scene
See Works from Inside SHOWSTOPPERS: THE ART OF STAGE AND SCREEN Exhibition at Helicline Fine Art Image
William Gropper (1898 - 1977)
Opera Box
20 x 16 inches
Oil on board, 1957
Signed lower left
See Works from Inside SHOWSTOPPERS: THE ART OF STAGE AND SCREEN Exhibition at Helicline Fine Art Image
YVES SAINT-LAURENT (French, 1936-2008)
Costume design Project Pour TURANGALILA
Sight: 18 1/2 x 24 1/2 inches
Ink, pastel, and watercolor on paper
Signed "YSL" and titled "Opera De Paris lower center,
also titled "Project pour Turangalila" top center





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