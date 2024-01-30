Sebastian Maniscalco Adds Fifth Show At Madison Square Garden, September 22

Award-winning comedian, actor & podcast host Sebastian Maniscalco has added a record-setting fifth consecutive show at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, September 22 at 7:00PM, as part of the It Ain't Right tour -- due to overwhelming demand. Tickets for the September 22 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 2 at 11:00AM ET.



“I am sincerely humbled and filled with gratitude for the unwavering support of my fans, granting me the extraordinary opportunity to perform five consecutive historic nights at The World's Most Famous Arena. New York City, especially MSG, has shown me so much love. My only goal when I got into this business was to perform for a living and since, it's taken me for a ride I've only dreamed of. Breaking my own personal record here is not just a milestone but a testament to the amazing connection we share and love for comedy. Thank you for the overwhelming support and making this journey unforgettable," said Maniscalco. “Brace yourselves for an elevated comedy tour, a unique experience unlike anything I've embarked upon in the past. From roasting today's absurdities – non-existent manners, wallet wincing prices and the social media circus, we will laugh at the wrongs in this shameless world.”



Sebastian Maniscalco's historic five-show residency at Madison Square Garden, marking the most consecutive performances by any comedian in the venue's history.



Maniscalco and MSG Entertainment have an extensive history dating back to November 2015, when Maniscalco played two shows at The Chicago Theatre. Since then, Maniscalco has grown from performing at the Beacon Theatre, to Radio City Music Hall, to Madison Square Garden, each of which has a larger capacity than the venue prior. In total, Maniscalco has performed 28 headlining shows at MSG Entertainment's venues, in addition to performing as part of the 2017 Garden of Laughs comedy event which benefitted the Garden of Dreams Foundation.



Sebastian Maniscalco is the undisputed king of physical comedy, hailed by The New York Times as the "hottest comic in America." He has been performing for over two decades, amassing a huge loyal fanbase and as Pollstar noted, “he's been a voice in the vanguard of a live comedy revolution.” He has starred in six comedy specials for networks such as Netflix, Showtime, and Comedy Central.



Maniscalco's success in comedy extends beyond the stand-up stage. His talents have been brilliantly translated to film, television, and the popular world of podcasting. His new series "Bookie,” co-produced by Maniscalco and legendary director, writer, and producer Chuck Lorre, premiered in November 2023 on Max. The show follows a veteran bookie navigating the impending legalization of sports gambling and the evolving culture that bounces him around Los Angeles. Earlier this month, Bookie renewed for season 2 at Max. Maniscalco can be seen on the big screen in projects such as “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Spinning Gold,” “Somewhere in Queens,” “About My Father,” “The Irishman,” and “Green Book.” Along with TV and standup, Maniscalco currently hosts two podcasts, Daddy vs. Doctor and The Pete and Sebastian Show, which are available on all podcast platforms. Both shows are hosted by Maniscalco alongside his hilarious and informative co-hosts, Dr. Scott Cohen, and Pete Correale.



Maniscalco is also author of the national best-selling memoir, “Stay Hungry,” an inspiring, honest, and uproarious collection of essays that traces his career from the trials and tribulations to reaching the pinnacles of comedy success.



Tickets for the September 22 show will be available starting with artist presale on Wednesday, January 31 at 11am ET via Click Here using code ‘RIGHT'. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale which begins Friday, February 2 at 11am ET on Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Saturday, February 3 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre box offices.