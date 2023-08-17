Sarah Naughton's TRYING Comes to City Winery in September

City Winery NYC presents Sarah Naughton’s Trying on Friday September 8th at 7:30pm.

Sarah Naughton (Lincoln Center Theater, Second Stage) is Trying…to get knocked up. And it’s hard!

Join Sarah for her hilarious and philosophical one woman show where she navigates the emotional, physical, and existential road to pregnancy. Follow along with Sarah as she makes attempt after attempt to get pregnant, using everything at her disposal: stand up, storytelling, music, dance, game shows, and roast battles (and if all that fails IVF, but she’s pretty sure it won’t ever come to that) in hopes that something will finally stick.

Written by and starring Sarah Naughton, directed by Michele O’Brien (Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, Sam French OOB Fest) and with original music by Dan Crowley, Trying explores what happens when we try to control the uncontrollable and wonders why we try in the first place.

Sarah is a writer and performer known for her inventive solo shows and cabaret acts, including Trapped In The Closet and Javanka, which played sold out houses at Feinstein’s/ 54Below and The American Repertory Theater in Boston. Trapped in The Closet was also featured as the pilot episode of the Micro Musical Theatre Show podcast. For more about Sarah visit www.sarah-naughton.com.

Sarah Naughton’s Trying plays The City Winery NYC Loft (25 11th Avenue) on Friday September 8th at 7:30pm. Doors open at 6:00pm. Tickets bought in advance are $25. Day of show ticket price is $30. Tickets and information are available at www.citywinery.com or by calling 646-751-6033.