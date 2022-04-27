Sara Gettelfinger, Charissa Hogeland, and Madeline Hudelson, Will Lead Regional Premiere of THE CHER SHOW in Maine

Casting has been announced for the regional premiere of The Cher Show, running at Ogunquit Playhouse May 12-June 25.

The Cher Show will feature Sara Gettelfinger (Ogunquit Playhouse's The Witches of Eastwick, Broadway's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) as Star, Charissa Hogeland ("Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert") as Lady, Madeline Hudelson (Surflight Theatre's Nice Work if You Can Get It) as Babe, David Engel (Ogunquit Playhouse's The Addams Family, Broadway's La Cage aux Folles) as Bob Mackie/Frank/Robert Altman, Matthew Hydzik (Broadway's The Cher Show) as Gregg Allman/John Southall, Dino Nicandros (3-D Theatricals' The Secret Garden) as Sonny Bono, Angie Schworer (Ogunquit Playhouse's Annie, Broadway's The Prom) as Georgia Holt/Lucille Ball, and Zachary Zaromatidis (Bandstand 1st National Tour) as Rob Camilletti. Completing the ensemble are Sara Andreas, Lauren Celentano, Anthony DaSilva, Veronica Fianoni, Anna Hiran, Alyssa Ishihara, Nathan Keen, Ian Liberto, Ernesto Olivas, Merrill Peiffer, Dash Perry, Leah Read, BB Stone, Louis A Williams Jr, and John Zamborsky.



Superstars come and go, but Cher is eternal! For six decades, she has dominated pop culture, pushing boundaries and breaking down barriers - letting nothing and no one stand in her way. Directed by Gerry McIntyre (Ogunquit's Jersey Boys and Priscilla Queen of the Desert), the Tony Award-winning The Cher Show is packed with so much story and hit music it takes three women to tell her tale: the enigmatic newcomer, the glamorous pop star, and the cinematic icon. 35 smash hit songs, two rock-star husbands, and those epic Bob Mackie gowns, all in one fabulous Broadway musical that will turn back time and keep you dancing in your seat.



Written by Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Broadway's Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), The Cher Show will feature choreography by Jane Lanier (LA's The Wild Party), music direction by Kristin Stowell (Ogunquit Playhouse's Mystic Pizza), set design by Emmy Award winner Andy Walmsley (Broadway's Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), projection design by John Narun (Broadway's Torch Song), sound design by Kevin Heard (Ogunquit Playhouse's Kinky Boots, Broadway's The Minutes), and the Tony Award-winning iconic Cher costumes originally designed by Bob Mackie. Rebecca McBee is the Production Stage Manager, with Brian Robillard as the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Binder Casting; Chad Eric Murnane, CSA.



After a wildly successful outdoor season in 2021, Ogunquit is moving back inside its historic Playhouse for the 90th Anniversary season, with four mainstage productions, two world premieres, three new Arts Academy productions, and a new HVAC system, while following Broadway's lead on COVID safety protocols.



Following The Cher Show is a brand new version of Marvin Hamlisch and Rupert Holmes' The Nutty Professor (Jul 1-Aug 6), the world premiere of BD Wong and Wayne Barker's Mr. Holland's Opus (Aug 12-Sep 17), and a new take on the classic '80s murder-mystery farce Clue (Sep 22-Oct 30) from the creative team of last year's world premiere musical, Mystic Pizza. Meanwhile, the Playhouse Arts Academy is offering up three new-to-Ogunquit productions of Disney's Moana Jr (Jul 16-17), Disney's Descendants: The Musical (Jul 30-31), and Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach (Aug 27-28).



Mainstage performances run Wednesdays and Thursdays (2:00p, 8:00p), Fridays (8:00p), Saturdays (2:00p, 8:00p), Sundays (2:00p), with occasional Tuesday and Sunday evenings. Arts Academy performances run select Saturdays (10:00a, 1:00p) and Sundays (10:00a). Visit ogunquitplayhouse.org/2022-season for the full season schedule.



Tickets are available for purchase online at tickets.ogunquitplayhouse.org, by phone Monday-Friday (10a-4p ET) at 207.646.5511, and in-person at the Playhouse Box Office Window (10 Main St, Ogunquit, ME 03907) beginning Monday, May 9. For more information, visit ogunquitplayhouse.org.