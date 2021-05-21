Saoirse Ronan Will Make Her UK Stage Debut in Almeida Theatre's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

Saoirse Ronan will make her UK stage debut in The Tragedy of Macbeth, playing at the Almeida Theatre in London this Fall.

Ronan stars alongside James McArdle in a production directed by Yaël Farber.

Olivier Award-nominee James McArdle plays the title role of Macbeth. His highly acclaimed theatre roles include Louis in the National Theatre and Broadway production of Angels in America, Peter Gynt, Platonov and James I in The James Plays (National Theatre). His screen work includes HBO's Mare of Easttown, Ammonite, Mary Queen of Scots and Man in an Orange Shirt.

Four-time Academy Award-nominated Saoirse Ronan makes her UK stage debut as Lady Macbeth. She made her Broadway debut as Abigail Williams in The Crucible on Broadway in 2016.

Yaël Farber is an internationally acclaimed director and playwright, whose recent work includes Hamlet (St Ann's Warehouse, New York); Blood Wedding (Young Vic), Knives in Hens (Donmar Warehouse) and Les Blancs (National Theatre).

Performances run 25 September-4 October.

Learn more at https://almeida.co.uk/whats-on/the-tragedy-of-macbeth/29-sep-2021-20-nov-2021.

Ronan previously appeared on Broadway in The Crucible in 2016. She made her acting debut with the Irish medical drama series The Clinic in 2003 and debuted in feature films with a part in the romantic comedy I Could Never Be Your Woman in 2007. Her breakthrough came with the part of a precocious teenager in Atonement (2007), for which she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She followed this with the roles of a murdered girl seeking vengeance in The Lovely Bones (2009), a teenage assassin in Hanna (2011), a vampire in Byzantium (2012), and a chef in The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014).

Ronan received critical acclaim for playing a homesick Irish girl in 1950s New York in the drama Brooklyn (2015), for which she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress. She most recently won a Golden Globe Award for her performance in Lady Bird.