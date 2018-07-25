Sally Struthers, Hal Linden, Ed Dixon & Mark Jacoby Star in Ogunquit Playhouse's GRUMPY OLD MEN

Fasten your seat belt, it's going to be a grumpy ride! The Ogunquit Playhouse is proud to produce the U.S. premiere of the new musical-comedy, Grumpy Old Men the Musical on stage from August 8 to September 1 - just in time to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the hit film that starred Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Ann-Margret. This hilarious new show was penned by Dan Remmes, with music by Neil Berg and lyrics by Nick Meglin. Director for the Ogunquit production of Grumpy Old Men the Musical is Matt Lenz.



Two aging neighbors, Max (Ed Dixon) and John (Mark Jacoby), have been feuding for more than fifty years until the beautiful and charming Ariel (Leslie Stevens) moves in across the street - raising the rivalry to new heights! Get ready for non-stop laughs when two great masters of comedy step on stage - Emmy and Golden Globe winner Sally Struthers, and the Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor Hal Linden will team up with a cast of Broadway veterans to add to the fun! Don't miss this laugh-out-loud story of family, friendship, love and romance in a fresh new musical that's guaranteed to delight!

"We are thrilled and proud to produce the U.S. premiere of this hilarious new show. We are most excited to share Neil Berg's fantastic musical score that is in an upbeat Broadway style. And, the work of Dan Remmes and the late Nick Meglin is a very adult and hysterical production that is perfect for our audiences. Because of the themes of family, romance and hilarity, all wrapped up in a fun uplifting musical, we hope we have created something new that will have a long life in the U.S. and beyond," stated Executive Artistic Director Bradford Kenney.

Individual tickets are on sale now with prices starting at $52. For tickets visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org, the Box Offices located at 102 and 10 Main Street, Ogunquit or call 207-646-5511.

The Ogunquit Playhouse is thrilled to announce that that star of stage and screen, Hal Linden joins the cast as Grandpa Gustafson. Perhaps best known for his portrayal of police precinct captain Barney Miller in the hit television series of the same name that aired on ABC from 1975 to 1982, Mr. Linden has earned multiple Golden Globe, Emmy, and Tony nominations over his career. He hosted ABC's "FYI," a sixty-second information series in the 1980s, for which he received two Emmy Awards. His third Emmy in 1984 was for his portrayal of a rabbi on the CBS series "Schoolbreak Special." In 1971, he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in The Rothschilds, and to date, he has performed in more than 20 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions.

Two-time Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award-winner Sally Struthers joins the cast as the new-to-town Punky. She is probably best known for her role as Gloria in the groundbreaking TV series All in the Family. She has also starred in the Fox television series 9 to 5 and her own CBS series Gloria, as well as recurring roles on the CBS comedy Still Standing and the CW network's highly acclaimed Gilmore Girls. Ms. Struthers joined the Gilmore Girls cast for Netflix's new four movie limited revival, which premiered in the fall of 2016, and recently guest starred in the acclaimed IFC comedy series Maron. Sally Struthers has performed many roles at the Ogunquit Playhouse including last season's Bullets Over Broadway as Eden Brent, as Evangeline Harcourt in Anything Goes, the Duchess Estonia Dulworth in Nice Work If You Can Get It, Mama Morton in Chicago, Paulette in Legally Blonde and as Felicia Gabriel in The Witches of Eastwick.

Ed Dixon and Mark Jacoby lead the cast of Grumpy Old Men the Musical as the two feuding (and very grumpy) neighbors. Portraying Max is Ed Dixon, who won the 2017 Drama Desk Award for Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose, which he wrote and starred in. On Broadway he has been featured in Anything Goes, Mary Poppins, Sunday in the Park with George, and Les Miserables, among others. Mark Jacoby joins Grumpy Old Men the Musical as John. On Broadway he has performed in Elf, Sweeny Todd, Man of La Mancha, Ragtime, The Phantom of the Opera, and Show Boat for which he received Tony, Outer Critics, and Joseph Jefferson Award nominations. Recently he starred in the 2017, Oscar-nominated film, The Post.

Portraying the alluring love interest Ariel is Leslie Stevens, in her Ogunquit Playhouse debut. On Broadway she has performed in La Cage Aux Folles and Victor/Victoria, and in regional theatre productions of Lend Me a Tenor, Sweet Charity, and Steel Pier. On screen she can be seen in the films Troubled Child, which garnered her the Best Actress Award at the NYLA International Film Festival, and Threshold, which is being released in 2018. Ms. Stevens has performed in numerous television programs including "Criminal Minds," "True Blood," "Private Practice," and "Revenge."

Brenda Braxton joins the cast as Sandra. Ms. Braxton was in the original Broadway production of Smokey Joe's Cafe, which earned her a 1995 Tony Award nomination, the NAACP Theater Award, the city of Chicago's Jefferson Award, and a Grammy Award for Best Cast Album. Her other Broadway credits include Chicago, Jelly's Last Jam, CATS, Legs Diamond and the original production of Dreamgirls.

Also joining the cast is Doug Eskew as Chuck Barrels. Mr. Eskew has appeared on Broadway and in the National Tours of The Color Purple, and Five Guys Named Moe. His Off-Broadway credits include Thunder Knocking on the Door, Cabin in the Sky, and Josephine Song, and he has performed across the U.S. at numerous regional theatres. Kevin Massey joins the cast as Jacob Goldman. Mr. Massey's Broadway credits include Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Memphis, and Tarzan among others. He has also appeared Off-Broadway in Bella: An American Tall Tale and the National Tours of Gentleman's Guide to Murder, and Little House on the Prairie. He has performed in regional theatre productions of Titanic, The Full Monty, Bonnie & Clyde, Pippin and many more. The character of Melanie Norton is played by Laura Woyasz. She has performed on Broadway and in the National Tour as Glinda in Wicked and in the National Tours of Cheers! Live On Stage as Diane, as Millie in Thoroughly Modern Mille, and in Hello Dolly as Minnie Faye. Off-Broadway she appeared in The Marvelous Wonderettes, Attack of the Elvis Impersonators, and My Life With Albertine among others.

The cast of Grumpy Old Men the Musical also includes John Battagliese, Blake Hammond, Eric Jon Mahlum, Kelly Methven, James Taylor Odom, Heather Jane Rolff, Brooke Singer, and Christina Tompkins.



Helming the U.S. premiere of this new musical is Director, Matt Lenz. Mr. Lenz was last at the Ogunquit Playhouse in 2015 when he directed Victor/Victoria. On Broadway he has worked on numerous productions including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can, and Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and on the National Tours of The Sound of Music, A Christmas Story: the Musical, Cheers! Live Onstage, and Hairspray. Mr. Lenz has also directed productions of Hairspray in South Africa, U.K., Toronto, Las Vegas, and Germany.

Associate Director for Grumpy Old Men the Musical is Anthony C. Daniel. Mr. Daniel has served as Associate Director at the Ogunquit Playhouse for numerous productions including Victor/Victoria, Witches of Eastwick, and Mary Poppins. He has worked on the National Tours of Cheers! Live on Stage, Mary Poppins, the 40th Anniversary Tour of Fiddler on the Roof, and Disney's High School Musical.

Choreographer for Grumpy Old Men the Musical is Michele Lynch. She has choreographed numerous Broadway productions including Everyday Rapture and The Coast of Utopia, and has served as Assistant Choreographer for Hairspray, The Full Monty, and Urinetown. Off-Broadway she was choreographer for Little Miss Sunshine and Everyday Rapture at Second Stage Theatre, and We the People at Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Joining the creative team as Music Director is Phil Reno. Mr. Reno has worked on numerous Broadway productions including Something Rotten!, Elf the Musical, Promises, Promises, The Drowsy Chaperone, The Producers, Thou Shalt Not, CATS, and the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular. Additionally, Mr. Reno worked on the National Tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat with Donny Osmond, and the world premiere of Music of the Night.

Scenic designer for Grumpy Old Men the Musical is Michael Carnahan, returning to the Ogunquit Playhouse after last designing the set for Summer of Love in 2011. Off-Broadway he has designed for the Atlantic Theatre Company, 59E59, Second Stage, and Signature Theatre. His regional theatre credits include Arena Stage, American Conservatory Theatre, The Kennedy Center, Pasadena Playhouse, and Northlight Theatre, among many others.



Dustin Cross returns to the Ogunquit Playhouse as Costume Designer after last designing the costumes for the regional premiere of From Here to Eternity and world premiere of Heartbreak Hotel in 2017. His work on Broadway includes The 24Hour Plays and Off-Broadway numerous productions including, The Glass Menagerie, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Spamilton, for which he won an Off-Broadway Alliance Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Best Costume Design. Wig/Hair and Make-Up Design for Grumpy Old Men the Musical is by Brittany Rappise. Her recent wig and makeup design work includes Candide, Sweeney Todd, Madame Butterfly, Street Scene, and La Cenerentola at Brevard Music Center, Man of La Mancha at Amarillo Opera, and Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz at Flat Rock Playhouse, as well as numerous other regional productions.

Sound designer for Grumpy Old Men the Musical is Kevin Heard, returning for his fifth season at the Ogunquit Playhouse, after designing for Mamma Mia! and Ragtime in 2017. Mr. Heard recently received an IRNE (Independent Reviewers of New England) Award for his Sound Design on Ragtime. Mr. Heard has been Associate Sound Designer for All the Way, The Cherry Orchard, The Country House, and Sylvia, on Broadway, as well as for Fun Home, Kinky Boots, and Matilda, internationally. Lighting design for Grumpy Old Men the Musical is by Ogunquit Playhouse Resident Lighting Designer, Richard Latta. Mr. Latta has created the lighting design for dozens of Ogunquit productions, including most recently, An American in Paris, Oklahoma!, Mamma Mia!, Bullets Over Broadway, Ragtime, Heartbreak Hotel, From Here to Eternity, Anything Goes, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame for which he received an IRNE Award nomination for Best Lighting Design.







