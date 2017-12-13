SWEAT's Johanna Day Joins Ed Asner in THE SOAP MYTH Reading Tour

Today, producers of the upcoming east coast concert reading tour of Jeff Cohen's acclaimed play The Soap Myth announced that Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Johanna Day (Sweat) will play the dual roles of holocaust scholar Esther Feinman and holocaust denier Brenda Goodsen.

Ms. Day replaces Emmy and Tony nominee Kate Burton, who is no longer able to participate in the tour due to a scheduling conflict which could not be resolved.

A two-time Tony nominee for her work in the Pulitzer Prize-winning plays Sweat and Proof, Ms. Day joins the previously announced cast that includes seven-time Emmy Award winner Ed Asner, Ned Eisenberg and Blair Baker. The play readings will be directed by Pam Berlin.

Serving as a tribute to International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the tour will begin on Monday, January 22, 2018 in Miami Beach Florida, and will conclude on Thursday, February 1 at Hofstra University on Long Island.

The complete schedule of performances is as follows:

· Monday, January 22nd - The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL

Click here for tickets and more information

· Tuesday, January 23rd - The Adolph and Rose Levis JCC, 21050 95th Avenue South, Boca Raton, FL

Click here for tickets and more information

· Wednesday, January 24th - The Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Click here for tickets and more information

· Saturday, January 27th - The Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, 684 Purchase Street, New Bedford, MA

Click here for tickets and more information

· Tuesday January 30th - Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, 36 Battery Place, New York City

Click here for tickets and more information

· Wednesday, January 31st - Congregation Rodeph Shalom, 615 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA

Click here for tickets and more information

· Thursday, February 1st - Hofstra Hillel, Hofstra University - Student Center Theater | Mack Student Center, 200 Hofstra University, Hempstead, NY 11549

Click here for tickets and more information

The Soap Myth takes place more than a half century after the end of WWII when a young journalist sets out to write an article about a cantankerous Holocaust survivor and his crusade regarding the Nazi atrocity of soap. The play dramatically explores how a person survives and questions who has the right to write history - those who have lived it and remember, those who study and protect it, or those who would seek to distort and desecrate its very existence.

The Soap Myth was originally produced Off-Broadway at the Roundabout Theater in 2012 by the National Jewish Theater Foundation. A film of that production was broadcast nationally on PBS and is in the permanent collection of Britain's Digital Theatre.

Johanna Day is a two-time Tony Award nominee for her performances in two Pulitzer Prize-winning plays, Sweat by Lynn Nottage (2017) and Proof by David Auburn (2000). Other Broadway credits include her roles as Mrs. Kirby in the 2014 revival of You Can't Take It With You and as Barbara Fordham in the 2007 production of August: Osage County. The winner of an Obie Award for Best Actress in a Play for her role in Appropriate at Signature Theatre, she also won the Helen Hayes Award as Leading Actress in a Resident Play for her starring role in The Rainmaker at Arena Stage, where she also was featured in Quality of Life and Good People. She has also been nominated for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Play for her role of Ann in the Second Stage Theatre production of Edward Albee's Peter and Jerry. On television, she has been a recurring guest on Madam Secretary as well as on Escape from Dannemora, The Blacklist, The Affair, The Americans and Masters of Sex.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles