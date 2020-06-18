SUPERYOU THE MUSICAL Announces Paid Apprenticeship Program for Female-Identifying Theatremakers

SuperYou is seeking applicants for The SuperYou Apprenticeship Program, in partnership with The SuperYou FUNdation (a 501c3 non-profit). The program will offer paid opportunities on a project-by-project basis to shadow, work, and learn alongside the SuperYou creative and administrative teams as they build a Broadway-bound production.

Any cis or trans women who are post high school or college graduates, and who are interested in a career in the theatre industry are encouraged to apply. New York City area-based applicants are preferred (but not limited to).

The goal of The SuperYou Apprenticeship is to create a paid opportunity for the apprentice to learn the trade, build relationships, and elevate their opportunity to create a career in theater. SuperYou is especially seeking applicants with unique perspectives inclusive of race, color, religion, familial status, sexual orientation, national origin, and physical ability.

Ideal applicants would be upbeat, with a positive vision for themselves and the world, hard-working, motivated, and solution-oriented team players who are organized, and out-of-the-box thinkers. Candidates can apply at www.SuperYouMusical.com/Apprenticeship. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis and all qualified applications will receive consideration.

SuperYou is currently a small organization with a big vision to create a shift in the world, and is motivated to take action NOW to start creating a positive ripple of change. As we navigate through unprecedented times in the theater community, the SuperYou team is committed to being on the frontlines of innovation and disruption to bring its music, mission, and message to the world in new, exciting, and creative ways. Despite the pandemic, The SuperYou creative team is still actively working to create joy, uplift, and connection through virtual and live entertainment in a fractured world. The SuperYou team hopes that this initiative will inspire other productions in the theatre industry to create similar opportunities to support those who are underrepresented in our field.

The SuperYou apprentice will be a valued team member who will assist with organizing and planning various meetings and events, as well as assist in all aspects of the theater business including producing, production, marketing, social media, marketing, video ideation, editing and creation, direction, stage management, sound, as well as all components related to live performance. The apprentice will have the opportunity to learn from all departments and be a part of behind-the-scenes creative discussions and meetings. During this unique time, the apprentice will be especially integral in implementing new and exciting summer promotional projects, and ultimately be instrumental in the shaping and building of a new musical during the most unprecedented time in world history.

SuperYou is a mission-driven musical, seeking to use the platform of theater, music, art, and entertainment to uplift and shift consciousness and create a world that is inclusive, empowered, empathic, and kind. In recognition and respect of the Black Lives Matter movement, SuperYou strives to be an active part of creating a diverse and equitable world by giving voice and visibility to trans and cis women of color through paid entry-level opportunities.

SuperYou creator Lourds Lane says, "We all must be willing to do the work. If we think our world needs to change, then we ourselves must be the source of that change. We need to listen more, learn more, love more, and do more to create a kinder and more equitable world."

