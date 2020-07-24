SUMMERSTAGE ANYWHERE Presents Upcoming Jazz Programming Celebrating the 100th Birthday of Charlie Parker

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage will present a variety of workshops, Q&As and performances highlighting incredible Jazz artists through their SummerStage Anywhere Digital Series.

This month, the festival will celebrate the 100th birthday of Charlie Parker with special commemorative Jazz performances, including:

· Saturday, July 25th: SummerStage Anywhere Sessions (SummerStage Instagram, SummerStage YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch) at 8:00 PM EST with Jazz Multi-Instrumentalist, Composer, Arranger, DJ, Music Director and Educator Miguel Atwood-Ferguson featuring a live Q&A before the debut of exclusive footage from his August 23, 2012 performance at the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival.

· Saturday, August 1st: Historic Park walk in the East Village followed by a Soundcheck: Curator Conversation with Executive Artistic Director of SummerStage Erika Elliott and long-time Charlie Parker Jazz Festival producer Sam Turvey at a TBD time on the SummerStageYouTube,Twitch, Facebook and Instagram pages. This performance will celebrate the 100th birthday of Charlie Parker with a tour of the neighborhood where he lived.

The most recent Jazz program featuring a "Culture Talk" with Charlie Parker contemporaries Sheila Jordan and Christian McBride is available to watch in full now on the SummerStageYouTube channel and on the SummerStage Facebook page.

Additionally, families and kids of all ages can revisit the SummerStage Studio: Digital, presented by Disney program featuring a tap dance workshop with Ayodele Casel now on the SummerStage Facebook page.

City Parks Foundation SummerStage Anywhere's digital platform offers daily one-of-a-kind digital arts content every week throughout the summer. Each day highlights different genres that were born in or deeply represent New York culture - Mondays: Contemporary Dance, Tuesdays: Global, Wednesdays: Indie Rock, Thursdays: Latin, Fridays: Hip Hop and Saturdays: Jazz. The SummerStage team has spent months finding ways to make the most of this summer and remains committed to bringing free, accessible, and diverse arts programming to New York City (and now the world!) For the most up-to-date scheduling and lineup information, please visit SummerstageAnywhere.org

