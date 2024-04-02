SUFFS Partners With Voter Registration Initiative 'When We All Vote'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Suffs has announced a partnership with When We All Vote to ensure audience members are registered and ready to vote ahead of the 2024 General Election.

Voters will be able to access a custom When We All Vote Suffs voter registration portal at any time online through the Suffs website. At the show, Suffs audience members will be able to check their registration status and register to vote at a special activation in The Music Box Theatre. When We All Vote volunteers will even be on hand during special events and performances to help audience members check their voting status.

“Voting rights are a central theme of Suffs. We are excited to partner with When We All Vote to remind audiences of their constitutional right the suffragists fought so valiantly for over a century ago,” said Suffs lead producers Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman. “In this crucial election year, citizens need to use their voices and fight for the causes they care about, and we hope Suffs inspires them to do just that.”

“The 1913 fight for a women’s right to vote is a classic American story of people making their voices heard and pushing the country to be better. Today, the work continues to ensure everyone has equal access to the ballot box, and we are proud to partner with Suffs to change the culture around voting in our country, starting with knowing our history,” said Beth Lynk, Executive Director of When We All Vote. “Together, we encourage all Americans to speak up about the issues they care about – both on stage and at the polls.”

Additionally, Suffs has partnered with Lingua Franca to launch a capsule collection of sustainably sourced and hand-embroidered cashmere sweaters, with10% of all proceeds benefiting When We All Vote. The collection includes three sweaters embroidered with phrases from the show: “Keep Marching,” “It’s suffrage-ist, not suffra-gette,” and “Finish the Fight.” The collection is now available online at https://linguafranca.nyc/collections/suffs-x-lingua-franca and at the merchandise booth at the Music Box Theatre.

From the singular mind of Shaina Taub, Suffs boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman serve as lead producers of Suffs, with Hillary Rodham Clinton and Malala Yousafzai recently joining the producing team.