SUCCESSION's Nicholas Braun to Star in LOBBY HERO in the West End

Deadline has reported that Succession's Nicholas Braun will star in Kenneth Lonergan’s Lobby Hero in the West End.

Read the full story HERE.

The production will be directed by Trip Cullman, directed the 2018 Broadway production starring Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Brian Tyree Henry and Bel Powley.

Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero is a play that explores themes of morality, loyalty, and justice. Set in the lobby of a Manhattan apartment building, the play follows a young security guard named Jeff who is torn between his loyalty to his boss and his growing attraction to a rookie cop named Dawn. When Jeff becomes entangled in a murder investigation involving his boss, he must decide where his loyalties truly lie. The play delves into questions of right and wrong, personal responsibility, and the complexities of human relationships.

Nicholas Braun is best known for his portrayal of Greg Hirsch in HBO's Succession. Braun received three nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.