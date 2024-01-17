SUCCESSION's Nicholas Braun to Star in LOBBY HERO in the West End

The production will be directed by Trip Cullman.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 2 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo 3 Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring
Photos: Stars Turn Out For Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Photo 4 Photos: Stars Turn Out For Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

SUCCESSION's Nicholas Braun to Star in LOBBY HERO in the West End

Deadline has reported that Succession's Nicholas Braun will star in Kenneth Lonergan’s Lobby Hero in the West End. 

Read the full story HERE

The production will be directed by Trip Cullman, directed the 2018 Broadway production starring Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Brian Tyree Henry and Bel Powley.

Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero is a play that explores themes of morality, loyalty, and justice. Set in the lobby of a Manhattan apartment building, the play follows a young security guard named Jeff who is torn between his loyalty to his boss and his growing attraction to a rookie cop named Dawn. When Jeff becomes entangled in a murder investigation involving his boss, he must decide where his loyalties truly lie. The play delves into questions of right and wrong, personal responsibility, and the complexities of human relationships.

Nicholas Braun is best known for his portrayal of Greg Hirsch in HBO's Succession. Braun received three nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.



RELATED STORIES

1
Theatrical Producer Martin McCallum Has Passed Away Photo
Theatrical Producer Martin McCallum Has Passed Away

Martin McCallum, FRSA, has passed away at age 73.

2
Alyssa Fox & Hiba Elchikhe to Join DISNEY PRINCESS – THE CONCERT Photo
Alyssa Fox & Hiba Elchikhe to Join DISNEY PRINCESS – THE CONCERT

New cast members are set to join the 2024 US dates of Disney Princess – The Concert, a celebration of the music of Disney’s iconic princesses performed by Broadway and West End stars.

3
Video: Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Photo
Video: Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL

Erika Henningsen and Stephanie Beatriz discuss their roles on the new adult musical animated series, Hazbin Hotel. Watch a video of them revealing what drew them to the series, combining musical numbers with animation, the differences between voice work and stage acting, and more.

4
LAURA BENANTI: NOBODY CARES to Begin Performances in February Photo
LAURA BENANTI: NOBODY CARES to Begin Performances in February

Audible Inc. will present Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, a three-night-only comedy show starring Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, featuring all original music co-written with Todd Almond live at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. See performances dates and learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Julie Halston, Liz Callaway, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer & More to Join BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF!Julie Halston, Liz Callaway, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer & More to Join BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF!
SWEENEY TODD Reveals Cast Schedule Ahead of New Leads Taking Over in FebruarySWEENEY TODD Reveals Cast Schedule Ahead of New Leads Taking Over in February
Broadway's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Launches Rooftop Writers InitiativeBroadway's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Launches Rooftop Writers Initiative
FAT HAM, Billy Porter & More Receive GLAAD Award NominationsFAT HAM, Billy Porter & More Receive GLAAD Award Nominations

Videos

Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
Stars Come Out to Celebrate Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Video
Stars Come Out to Celebrate Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW Video
Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
CHICAGO

Recommended For You