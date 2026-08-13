STYLEPOINTE NOUVELLE to Pair Designers, Choreographers at Dixon Place

Creative Performances has announced the creative pairings for StylePointe Nouvelle, the only fashion show in New York City to collaborate directly with dance choreographers during New York Fashion Week. Now in its 7th year, StylePointe returns to Dixon Place Theater on the Lower East Side for a press preview on Tuesday, September 8, and two public performances on Saturday, September 12.

This year's collections, each translated into an original dance vignette, are as follows:

Merlette NYC (Featured Headliner) paired with Michelle Thompson

Anelore Atelier paired with Dance Visions NY

Auguste DuBois paired with Leighann Kowalsky

DU.URE paired with DoubleTake Dance

Katya Bolanos paired with Katie Binder

Shiki Gu paired with Taylor Gordon

"Every collection has a rhythm and a story, and dance is one of the most powerful ways to reveal it. This year's six designers gave our choreographers beautiful inspirations to work with, and watching those visions come to life on stage is always the most exciting part of putting StylePointe together”. - said Sangeeta Yesley, Producer of StylePointe.

Each choreographer was given full creative license to interpret their assigned designer's collection through movement, resulting in six distinct vignettes that range across dance styles, from ballet, contemporary ballet to more experimental forms. The dancemakers worked directly from the designers' collections, along with the designers, to build narratives that reveal the story, mood, and inspiration behind each line of clothing.

A New Layer of Performance Art

New this year, StylePointe adds a performance art element with artist Max Sandhu, who will perform before and after the main show, expanding the evening's exploration of movement and visual storytelling beyond the runway itself.

Matt Roper returns as host for the evening, guiding audiences through the runway-to-catwalk, floor-to-dance format that has become StylePointe's signature.

Event Details

Press Preview: Tuesday, September 8 at 7:30 PM — Free admission for Press with credentials

Public Performances: Saturday, September 12 at 4:30 PM and 7:30 PM

Venue: Dixon Place Theater, 161A Chrystie Street (between Delancey & Rivington), New York, NY 10002.

Running Time: Approximately 70 minutes

Tickets: VIP $60 in advance / $65 at the door; Orchestra $45 in advance / $50 at the door; Mezzanine $30 in advance / $35 at the door

Reservations: https://dixonplace.org/performances/stylepointe-nouvelle/

About Creative Performances

Creative Performances' mission is to provide an opportunity for dancers of all genres to showcase their work in NYC. In addition, Creative Performances seeks to create further appreciation by developing projects that explore relationships between dance and other art forms. Creative Performances is a 501(c)(3) approved non-profit organization.

About Dixon Place Dixon Place has been an incubator for artists since 1986, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance, and visual art at all stages of development. Dixon Place is the only non-profit theater of its size to own and operate a full-service cocktail lounge, where all profits support its mission.

This project is made possible in part with funds from "Creative Engagement," a regrant program supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) in partnership with the City Council and the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor & the New York State Legislature, and administered by LMCC.

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