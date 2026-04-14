STANDARD TIME WITH MICHAEL FEINSTEIN Rescheduled At Carnegie Hall

STANDARD TIME WITH Michael Feinstein at Carnegie Hall’s Zankel Hall has been rescheduled to Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. The performance, originally planned for April 15, was postponed due to illness.

Ticketholders for the original date may use their existing tickets for the June performance. Carnegie Hall has advised patrons to contact the box office with any questions.

The concert will feature Michael Feinstein alongside the Carnegie Hall Big Band in a program titled My Celebration: The Magical Music of Johnny Mathis and Henry Mancini. The evening will include selections such as “Misty,” “Wild Is the Wind,” “Days of Wine and Roses,” and “Peter Gunn,” highlighting the work of both artists.

Feinstein, who has spent decades performing and preserving the Great American Songbook, will lead the program as Artistic Director.

The June 18 performance is part of Carnegie Hall’s United in Sound: America at 250 festival. The concert will take place in Zankel Hall, located within Carnegie Hall.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Tickets are available through the Carnegie Hall website, by phone, or at the box office. Tickets issued for the April 15 performance will be honored for the rescheduled date.