SPACE DOGS Records Final Two Performances

This weekend, Space Dogs officially closed at MCC Theatre. However, the final two performances this weekend were filmed! The production added a second show on Sunday, March 20, at 7:30pm. No further details were announced on any plans to release the recording at this time.

Space Dogs is a new musical written by and starring Van Hughes (Burn All Night) and Nick Blaemire (Glory Days). Directed by Ellie Heyman (amfAR's Angels in America).

Space Dogs tells the heartbreaking, mind-blowing true story of Laika and the Chief Designer -- a stray dog and the top-secret Russian scientist who sent her to space during the Cold War. Written and performed by actor-musicians Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, it is a sweeping, kaleidoscopic tale of invention, betrayal, international political intrigue, and the immortal friendship that exists between man and dog, as they journey together to the stars.

Space Dogs features scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Haydee Zelideth Atuñano, lighting design by Mary Ellen Stebbins, sound design by Nathan Leigh, projection design by Stefania Bulbarella and Alex Basco Koch, and puppet and props design by Amanda Villalobos. Choreography is by Darrell Grand Moultrie and Katherine Wallace is the production stage manager. Noah Kieserman serves as the understudy. Casting is by The Telsey Office - Geoff Josselson CSA.