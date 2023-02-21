Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SOUL PORTAL is Celebrating Black History With Reggie Wilson at the Gene Frankel Theatre

The performance is on Saturday February 25 @ 8:00 PM.

Feb. 21, 2023  

Soul Portal - A Night of the Arts Celebrating Black History comes to the Gene Frankel Theatre 24 Bond St, NY, NY 10012 this weekend. The performance is on Saturday February 25 @ 8:00 PM.

FEATURING
Reggie Wilson
Alicia Robinson Cooper
BLAQUESTAR
Michael Love Michael

and a special set by Tatiana Scott from her recently released album!

This path we are taking is a spiritual connection. The ties that bind us in art and theatre are what connects us. Our stories. Our truths. Our History.

"We celebrate the contributions of Black History, but we aren't just celebrating these important footprints, we are also participating in the making of footprints now.

I've invited Reggie Wilson to curate an evening of arts to express Black history in the making, with current talents and voices. We will start off the night with a dance by choreographer Antwon LeMonte / BLAQUESTAR, followed by the singing of the Negro National Anthem by the melodious Alicia Robinson Cooper, who stars in the hit-touring play, Justice on Trial: Black Lives Matter Too. Other performers will include pop artist Michael Love Michael, an experimental musician, writer, and community builder. She will perform from her second album, To Build Me A House, which explores trans identity, spirituality and family.

Our featured artist will be Tatianna Scott, who recently released her album, The Beautiful Struggle. The night will be hosted by Reggie Wilson, who will also perform an excerpt from the award-winning one-man show, Sugar Ray, as well as Temptations by Langston Hughes; and Lawrence Ben Miles who has been coined "The Mayor of Harlem". Lighting design will be provided by Lucky Pearto and LUCKY'S LIGHTING. Sound design will be provided by Thomas Gordon. The event will benefit 24 Bond Arts Center in collaboration with Faith Steps Production for their future project Scrambled Eggs, a play written by Reggie Wilson that deals heavily with domestic-violence awareness.

We are highlighting the art of Haile King Rubie in our window. The work alone is extraordinary, but it is the story and artist behind it that makes it important. Haile, who as a child growing up with Downs Syndrome was nurtured by his parents and followed by his neighborhood and learning communities. This imbued him with the tools and confidence to experiment and grow in the arts. His view of the world manifests itself in the richly expressive colors, forms, and subjects that identify his art. According to a Downs Syndrome Education article on creative arts, imagination and expression (https://www.down-syndrome.org/practice/334/), persons with Downs Syndrome experience deep feelings which they may express eloquently through visual and performing arts, but otherwise find difficult to communicate. You may find more on Haile King Rubie at Hailesimo.com​" -Gail Thacker, Artistic Director


