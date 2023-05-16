SONG SUFFRAGETTES Launches New York City Residency at City Winery

SONG SUFFRAGETTES, the groundbreaking all-female writer's round started in Nashville, Tennessee in 2014, expands for the first time in the U.S. with a new monthly residency at CITY WINERY in New York City.

Happening on the second Tuesday of every month beginning June 13, 2023, SONG SUFFRAGETTES NYC will present five of the best female singer-songwriters from the NYC boroughs and beyond. The heavily curated show will feature talent from all musical genres in a mostly acoustic format wherein the women not only perform their original songs but also share their stories behind the songs.

To kick things off in June, NYC-based artists ALEXA DARK, ARIANA AND THE ROSE, EVA WESTPHAL, and HAYES WARNER will be perform with JILLIAN DAWN hosting the evening.

Tickets are available to purchase here via the City Winery website. For more on SONG SUFFRAGETTES NYC, visit SongSuffragettesNYC.com.

This expansion follows nine years of SONG SUFFRAGETTES' weekly shows in Nashville where more than 400 women have now played with 37 going on to receive record deals (Kelsea Ballerini, GAYLE, Lainey Wilson) and over 60 landing music publishing contracts.

Shares founder TODD CASSETTY, "Given ongoing studies about the egregious lack of female inclusion in music, we as the music community must strive to nurture more young female talent wherever possible. For us, expanding into NYC, America's largest city with a rich depth of creative energy, is another way for Song Suffragettes to provide more opportunity for the most creative women in the five boroughs."

SONG SUFFRAGETTES NYC follows the launch of SONG SUFFRAGETTES LONDON in November 2022 after their first-ever U.K. tour that included sold-out shows and a "triumphant London debut" (Entertainment Focus). In March of this year, SONG SUFFRAGETTES also played the giant C2C: Country 2 County Festival held at London's O2 Arena.

"After expanding Song Suffragettes into London last year, we knew we wanted to make our next expansion show somewhere in the U.S. And where better than New York City, where the depth of talent is immense. The best part will be curating a whole new collective of fierce singer-songwriters who can come together to hone their craft, meet like-minded collaborators and showcase why women creators deserve every opportunity that their male contemporaries enjoy," said Cassetty.

Adds Cassetty, "We are very grateful that City Winery New York City understood our mission at Song Suffragettes and did not hesitate to open their doors to us for our first-ever NYC residency."

With three all-female singer-songwriter shows now running, SONG SUFFRAGETTES continues to spread its message of inclusion and opportunity for women in all corners of the music ecosphere.

SONG SUFFRAGETTES is a collective of female singer-songwriters that performs two shows every Monday night at The Listening Room Café in Nashville, Tennessee. In nine years, Song Suffragettes has showcased over 400 talented women out of over 3,000 who have submitted to play the show. With weekly sell-outs, Song Suffragettes vocally combats widespread discrimination against women in the music industry by giving female talent a place to play, grow and evolve with fellow creatives. Since its inception, 37 Song Suffragettes women have gone on to receive record deals (Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, GAYLE, Megan Moroney) and over 60 have landed music publishing deals. With over 5 million views on their YouTube channel, Song Suffragettes was named by Billboard magazine as one of "Next-Gen Nashville: 16 People, Places and Things Shaking Up Music City". In August of 2020, Song Suffragettes partnered with the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission - funded by U.S Congress - to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment with special shows featuring Maddie & Tae, Lindsay Ell, Runaway June and Ashley McBryde. Featured in The New York Times, Forbes, ELLE, Rolling Stone, Washington Post, Grammy.com, Boston Globe and on PBS NewsHour and NPR, Song Suffragettes recently expanded its presence with the launch of their first-ever satellite show - Song Suffragettes London - held the first Wednesday of every month at London's The Camden Club. In October of 2022, Song Suffragettes embarked on its first tour with a sold out run throughout the U.K.; and in March of 2023, Song Suffragettes was invited to perform at the C2C: Country 2 Country festival held at London's O2 Arena. SongSuffragettes.com, SongSuffragettes.co.uk, SongSuffragetteNYC.com

Cinematic yet captivatingly intimate with mysterious, old soul sensibility, ALEXA DARK is a Spanish/American multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter raised between London, Barcelona, Munich, and New York City. Drawing inspiration from her multicultural upbringing and her love for a range of artists (from Nancy Sinatra and Françoise Hardy to Portishead), as well as her love for film noir and French New Wave cinema, Dark began writing her own songs and poetry in her early teenage years. She quickly took this to the stage, where she began performing live in London, both solo and in different bands. It was here that Dark honed her artistic direction and arrived at her unique sound and mysterious, enticing stage presence, soundtracking a 60's, Bond-like world of mystery with a femme fatale villainess at its center. Dark moved to New York City, becoming involved in the downtown music scene and began working on new material. She started releasing her noir alt-pop singles since 2021, building her sonic and visual world. Her debut EP, Dark, Vol. I, out now via AWAL, was recorded in NYC with Matt Chairavalle (Debbie Harry, Warren Zevon), mastered by Grammy-award winner Emily Lazar (Beck, Haim) and Grammy-nominated Joe Lambert (Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten). The 7-song EP takes the listener through a villain origin story, where Dark tells the tale of "giving into love, losing it all, and exploring the darker sides of myself." @alexaadark

Hypnotic and hyper-imaginative, ARIANA AND THE ROSE exists in a wildly dazzling world all her own. Since first emerging, the NYC-based artist has built a rapturous following on the strength of her ultra vivid synth-pop. Amassing over 11M streams and more than 72K followers on TikTok (where her videos have drawn over 12M views), in February 20223 she made her late night TV debut on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Her debut album, Lonely Hearts Club, (released July 2022) is "an impressive dance LP packed with hummable hooks and empowering lyrics that her forements (like Robyn and Kyle Minogue) would be proud of." - People Magazine. @arianaandtherose

EVA WESTPHAL is a singer-songwriter based in New York City. At 13, Eva began writing her own songs, combining her love for writing with her love for music. Her musical inspirations span from Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks to Brandi Carlile and Folklore-era Taylor Swift. Distinguished musicians have commented on her unique voice, with Alicia Keys pointing out Eva's "pure tone" and Top 40 Radio (Mix 104.1) calling her "one to watch." EARMILK writes, "Framed by her classical training, Westphal's pop sound is distinctly infused with a polished feel that sets her apart." Passionate about mental health, Eva hopes that her music will help you love your authentic self. Her latest EP, Proud of Me centers around the lesbian experience, all while catering to a wide audience of LGBTQ+ listeners and allies. @evawestphal

Born and raised in the heart of New York City, HAYES WARNER encapsulates the city's gritty energy and determined spirit, and brings that to her music. Drawing inspiration from some of the most fierce and unapologetic icons like P!nk, Joan Jett, Madonna, Ke$ha, Blondie, and Avril Lavigne, Hayes' high octane sound resonates with her audience on a deep level. Hayes has been writing songs since she was 14 years-old, and she hasn't slowed down since. At just 16, she began recording her music, honing her craft with an unwavering focus. Her dedication has paid off, with her first recorded songs "Like You're In Mine," "Messy," and "SHUT UP" featured on many editorial and algorithmic playlists, and receiving over a million streams and views. Hayes' attitude extends far beyond her music career. She's a sought-after songwriter for film and television networks, including Netflix, Disney, Nickelodeon, Paramount, and Fox. Her credits include the 2022 team theme for the Golden State Warriors, showcasing her ability to take on any challenge and produce results. Also in 2022, she toured with diamond-selling hip-hop superstar Fetty Wap, performed at the Jonas Group Entertainment iHeart Radio Festival showcase in Las Vegas, and played multiple times to a sold-out crowd at NYC's legendary Mercury Lounge, forcing the venue to shut-down when it reached over-capacity. Hayes has been committed to growing her social media following, which has quickly risen to over 110k organic followers on TikTok, accumulating an incredible 5 million views on the app in 2022 alone. Hayes signed her first publishing deal with music industry icon Daniel Glass and his publishing division of Glassnote Music, Connection Music. With a new EP set to drop in the Spring of 2023, Hayes shows no sign of slowing down. Hayes is excited to hit the road with her new music on an upcoming Northeastern Tour and will also open for Lewis Capaldi on his fall tour later this year. @hayeswarner

JILLIAN DAWN is a 23-year-old indie pop singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Rising from Mansfield, MA, her style has evolved to dance-driven indie-pop and flares of country and rock. Jillian started singing at an early age and continued to foster those passions in musical theater. When 12, she found a creative outlet in songwriting. She performed the National Anthem at two Celtics games and studied guitar for three years and is self-taught on piano. A recent University of Miami Frost School of Music alum, she was an active member of BisCaydence, an internationally acclaimed a Cappella group, and was awarded Outstanding Soloist at the ICCA 2018 South Quarterfinal and second place in the Pop Rock category of the Eventide Songwriting Competition. In June 2020, Jillian released her first full-length project, 20/20, led by tracks "Vices" and "Matty." After graduation, her follow-up EP, how simple this all started, charted a further course. "For The Night" and "Getaway Car" embodied fresh influences as she signed her management deal with FRNDLY Media. She has since toured across the country from LA to New York, headlining and supporting bands such as The Dales. Jillian is currently kickstarting a new chapter with the pop-anthem of the late summer "Watered Down." The song launches the singer-songwriter into a relatable charm that solidifies a promise to keep listeners coming back. @jilliandawnmusic