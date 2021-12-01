SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED: THE NYC SESSION - VOLUME 1 Out Today

Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions - Volume One was released today, Wednesday, December 1, in streaming and digital formats, in addition to a 2-disc CD.

The album - the opening salvo of a monumental three-volume set dedicated to the oeuvre of the late iconic musical theater composer Stephen Sondheim - is produced by the series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond and features Music Director Joseph Goodrich on piano. Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions, which will ultimately encompass 70 singers and 120 songs, is a landmark collection destined to be a major contribution to the canon of Sondheim recordings.

The series will continue on what would have been Sondheim's 92nd birthday, March 22, 2022, for Volume Two, and June 1, 2022 for Volume Three. Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions - Volume One, currently Amazon's #1 Best-Selling recording in "Musical Soundtracks and Scores," is now available at YellowSoundLabel.com and SondheimUnplugged.com.

Sondheim Unplugged is the smash New York revue captured here with electrifying performances from some of Broadway's most impressive vocalists, who collectively boast over 100 Broadway credits to their names. Several of the collection's key performers actually originated roles in Sondheim musicals, including Annie Golden (Assassins), Danielle Ferland (Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George), and Teri Ralston (Company, A Little Night Music). The illustrious list continues with Tony Award winners (Alice Ripley), Tony Award nominees (Sally Mayes), and even an acclaimed vocal quintet (Marquee Five).

In contrast to some of the grand concert presentations of the composer's work, Sondheim Unplugged strives to convey each song simply and essentially, burnished by impeccable performances and enhanced by spare yet elegant piano accompaniment. The album highlights many of the best-loved tunes from the master composer's catalog ("Send in the Clowns," "Broadway Baby"), as well as lesser-heard, sparkling treasures from shows like The Frogs and Road Show. Recorded in the studio throughout 2020 and 2021, this is a once-in-a-generation compendium of some of the most classic songs in contemporary musical theater history.

"Yellow Sound Label is thrilled to feature this amazing collection of songs," says label's executive producer Michael Croiter. "It's a privilege to present such a unique and important project of this scope, complete with indelible vocal performances and Stephen Sondheim's legendary artistry."

Sondheim Unplugged - hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who fills the audience in on Sondheimian facts, history, and assorted tidbits of theatrical lore - has been a celebrated monthly New York event since 2010, featuring some of Broadway and the nightclub scene's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only. In addition to its regular home of Feinstein's/54 Below in New York, the evening has been seen in venues and performing arts centers, including NJPAC (New Jersey Performing Arts Center), and in London at The Hippodrome and Live at Zedel.

The show is the recipient of the BroadwayWorld New York Cabaret Award for "Best Variety Show/Recurring Series" and the Bistro Award for "Outstanding Cabaret Series," in addition to a nomination for "Show of the Year" from the Manhattan Association of Clubs.

For more information and to listen to a sample track from Volume One, please visit SondheimUnplugged.com.