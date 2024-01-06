SO LUCKY Star Jessica Daley Travels Hours to Sing Role of Eva Peron in Curve's EVITA Due to Cast Illnesses

According to a social media post from the Curve, Jessica Daley, who is currently starring as Britney in the UK tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY, is making the 2-and-a-half-hour trip from her home in Middlesbrough to Curve Leicester to sing the role of Eva Peron in Evita.

The production's Evita, Martha Kirby, and Evita cover, Chumisa Dornford-May, are both out of the show with illnesses. Daley was previously seen in the 2019 international tour of Evita. She will be singing the role from the side of the stage.

BroadwayWorld celebrates Daley for stepping in so the show goes on!

In case you missed it, we're delighted to confirm this evening's 7.30pm performance of Evita is going ahead as scheduled. More details below ? pic.twitter.com/zlojm7bOmk — Curve (@CurveLeicester) January 6, 2024

Daley's other theatre credits include The Wizard of Oz (London Palladium); Billy Elliot, The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber (Leicester Curve); White Christmas, An Officer and a Gentleman (UK Tour); Evita, Les Misérables (International Tour); Grease (Dubai); Mamma Mia! (Novello); Tess of the D’Urbervilles (Stepping Out); The Sound of Music (UK & Ireland Tour); The Sound of Music (Woking New Victoria). Television credits include Over the Rainbow; Michael McIntyre’s Big Show – Midnight Game Show; RuPaul’s Drag Race UK VS The World. Concert credits include REPRISE: Curve’s Leading Ladies (Curve Leicester); London Theatre At Sea (Cunard & Olivier Awards). Workshop credits include Little Bits of Light (National); An Officer and a Gentleman (Leicester Curve). Radio credits include: Park & Bark Podcast; The Self-Isolation Podcast; Unusual Times Podcast; Friday Night is Music Night – From Broadway to Hollywood Special.

Made in Curve's production of Evita is currently running through 13 January 2024.

The current cast of Evita at the Curve includes Martha Kirby as Eva Perón, Tyrone Huntley as Che, Gary Milner (The Third Man, Menier Chocolate Factory; Doctor Zhivago, The Broadway Theater) as Perón and Chumisa Dornford-May (Aspects of Love, Lyric Theatre) as Mistress and cover Eva Perón. Dan Partridge, who since 2019 has starred as Danny Zuko in Curve’s hit production of Grease the Musical in the West End and on UK tour, is playing Magaldi. The ensemble includes Tia Antoine-Charles, Jacob Atkins, Tanisha-Mae Brown (cover Mistress), Harrison Burley, Harry Chandler (cover Che), Shona Eaton, Jacob Fisher (cover Magaldi), Olivia Foster Browne, Ashley Gilmour (cover Perón), Jack Harrison-Cooper, Jordan Isaac, Tamsin January, Fallon Mondlane, Samuel Routley, Toby Seddon, Darcey Simmons, and Rebecca Wickes.

Evita is directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Billy Elliot the Musical, The Wizard of Oz, A Chorus Line), with set design by Michael Taylor (Billy Elliot the Musical), musical supervision from Stephen Brooker (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, White Christmas, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, Funny Girl, UK tour) and choreography by World Choreography Award-winning Adam Murray (Rocketman, Cruella, The King’s Man).

The production team also includes Costume Designer Edd Lindley (Billy Elliot the Musical), Lighting Designer Joshie Hariette (Sucker Punch), Sound Designer Adam Fisher (The Wizard of Oz), and Wigs, Hair and Make-up Designer Sam Cox. Casting is by late Curve Associate Kay Magson CDG and Olivia Laydon.

An nine-piece band led by musical director Ben van Tienen (La Cage aux Folles, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), brings the show’s score to life with sponsorship from musical licensing company PPL.