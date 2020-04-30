SLAVE PLAY Announced as Part of Center Theatre Group's 2020 – 2021 Season at the Mark Taper Forum

Jeremy O. Harris' "Slave Play" will be a part of Center Theatre Group's 2020 - 2021 season at the Mark Taper Forum. Two-time NAACP and Obie Award winner and the recipient of Center Theatre Group's inaugural Sherwood Award, Robert O'Hara returns to direct "Slave Play". The original creative team from the Broadway engagement will bring the new work to Los Angeles for its first production outside of New York with casting and schedule to be announced at a later date.

"As we look forward to the moment that we can safely return to the stage it helps to be reminded of the type of transcendent experiences that continue to draw us back to the theatre," said Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie. "Jeremy O. Harris' revelatory and provocative new work changes the way we see the world around us. I knew Los Angeles needed the opportunity to see 'Slave Play,' and the promise of this remarkable work in the hands of the original creative team sets a high standard as we continue to plan the rest of our 2020 - 2021 seasons at the Taper and Kirk Doulas Theatre."

"Slave Play" takes place at the MacGregor Plantation, where nothing is as it seems, and yet everything is as it seems. It's an antebellum fever-dream as three interracial couples converge to rip open history at the intersection of race, love, sex and sexuality in 21st-century America.

"Slave Play" received the Rosa Parks Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, The Lotos Foundation Prize in the Arts and Sciences, and the 2018 Paula Vogel Award. The play was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle's John Gassner Playwriting Award and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play.

Ticket and subscription on-sale dates will be announced at a later date. For more information please visit CenterTheatreGroup.org. The Mark Taper Forum is located at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You