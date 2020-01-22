SHOW UP, KIDS! Teams Up With Literacy Partners For Special Benefit Performance February 9
Peter Michael Marino's critically acclaimed family comedy "Show Up, Kids!" is teaming up with Literacy Partners for a benefit performance with a percentage of the proceeds going to the organization. This special event takes place at 11:30am on February 9, 2020, at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, NYC). Tickets are $15 and are available at www.showuptheshow.com. Those who cannot attend can either donate at https://literacypartners.org or donors can text the code LITPARTNERS to 44-321.
Literacy Partners strengthens families through a two generation approach to education. With free classes, community workshops, and educational media, low-income and immigrant parents and caregivers develop literacy and language skills they need to succeed in today's world. Their research-based programs incorporate child development and parenting support to help parents and caregivers boost children's early reading, social emotional growth, and school readiness. Literacy Partners' programs break the cycle of poverty, improve job prospects, and close the achievement gap for children before they even begin school.
Says Marino, "My first Off-Broadway role was in the TheaterWorksUSA production of "Class Clown" where I played a young illiterate character, Nick. To prepare for the role, I spoke with many literacy organizations and I was struck and saddened by how many people seemingly lived normal lives, while not being able to read. Literacy has been an important topic to me ever since. And even though my show isn't specifically about reading, it is about children using their hearts and minds to succeed. I wanted to do this benefit for Literacy Partners so that they can continue to help more families achieve the success they are capable of."
More information available at www.frigid.nyc/events/showupkids.
