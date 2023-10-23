SHOW UP FOR TRANS RIGHTS! Benefit Set For October 25 At SoHo Playhouse

COMEDY FOR CAUSES: SHOW UP FOR TRANS RIGHTS! -- a one-night-only event that will raise funds for three not-for-profits supporting the rights of people in the trans community during this time of crisis in anti-trans legislation -- will be held on Wednesday, October 25 at 9 p.m. at Soho Playhouse (15 Van Dam St. NYC), it has been announced by Alexander Petrovnia, head of Trans Formation Project, a nationwide network that tracks and compiles the growing number of anti-trans legislation across the U.S.

The event has been scheduled in time for Halloween since, as the organizers note, the current climate for denying people their trans rights is "haunting." But comedy offers a balance.

Performers participating in COMEDY FOR CAUSES -- Jaye McBride, Laura High, Ely Kreimendahl, Jess Salomon and Sheria Mattis. Proceeds will benefit the work of Trans Formation Project along with the NYC groups The Okra Project and Transformative Schools.

According to Petrovnia, "While facing down the nearly 550 bills introduced to deny trans people our freedoms, and erase our very existence this year alone, our teams have struggled to keep our heads up. Comedy has been a consistent source of healing, allowing us to be seen while laughing at the absurdity of the efforts to deny us our humanity. We are grateful to the brilliant comics offering their gifts to support our increased efforts as we prepare for the 2024 election cycle. And we are grateful for every member of our community in resistance, whether that be through organizing, education or simply living in defiance of those who want us to be complacent and silent."

Tickets to COMEDY FOR CAUSES on October 26 are $46


