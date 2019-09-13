SHE Media Toasts New Speaker, Sarah Jessica Parker, At #BlogHer19 Creators Summit

SHE Media (formerly SheKnows Media), a mission-driven digital media company created by and for women with nearly 60 million unique visitors per month (comScore) and 350 million-plus social media followers, today announced that Emmy Award-winning actress, producer, and entrepreneur Sarah Jessica Parker will join as a keynote speaker at the #BlogHer19 Creators Summit, the largest community of influencers driving economic empowerment and social good through quality content.

Parker will join SHE Media CEO Samantha Skey on the main stage on Day One of the conference where attendees will be able to hear more about the creation of the wine and be amongst the first to taste her new collaboration with New Zealand-based Invivo & Co: Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker Sauvignon Blanc wine. Additional speakers at the 15th annual #BlogHer Creators Summit include Connie Britton, Julianna Margulies, Dianne Guerrero, Danielle Bernstein, Hannah Bronfman, Lo Bosworth, Liz Plank, Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg and more!

On the #BlogHer19 Main Stage, Parker will explore the process behind her latest partnership with Invivo & Co, as well as the entrepreneurial spirit driving her work on and off the screen as an actress, producer and businesswoman (Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker Sauvignon Blanc and her popular footwear, accessories, and apparel line SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker). Creators in the audience can expect to hear Parker shed light on how best to ensure one's authentic voice shines through in brand collaborations while also staying true to oneself.

No stranger to brand collaborations, Sarah Jessica Parker's newest partnership comes from her love of wine. As a passionately creative person, Sarah Jessica Parker was instrumental in both naming the wine and designing the label. The X and the comma directly after it, is an intentional and personal touch, referencing her signature email and Instagram post signoff: "X, SJ." Sarah Jessica also hand-painted the X on the original label and found the teal paint to match the exact shade of one of her favorite satin shoe colorways, "Hamilton", from her SJP Collection label, which encourages women to take risks and break away from the norm in the fashion world. Her new Sauvignon Blanc " Invivo X, SJP" will hit wine stores nationally and globally on Wednesday September 18, 2019. "We're thrilled to welcome Sarah Jessica Parker and Invivo & Co to the #BlogHer stage. Sarah Jessica is, at her core, is an undeniably savvy businesswoman," said Samantha Skey, CEO of SHE Media. "No doubt she will inspire the women in our audience who are on their own entrepreneurial path."

Sarah Jessica Parker is also the star and executive producer of "Divorce," which just finished its third and final season on HBO, and just announced that she and her husband, Matthew Broderick will star in a revival of one of the great American comedies, "Plaza Suite" by Neil Simon, set to premiere on Broadway at the Hudson Theater in March 2020.

Now in its 15th year, the #BlogHer19 Creators Summit will be held Wednesday and Thursday, September 18-19, 2019 at the Brooklyn Expo Center in Brooklyn, New York. For more information including tickets, please visit https://www.blogher.com/creatorssummit.





