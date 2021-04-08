SHE-HULK on Disney+ Adds Tony-Winner Renee Elise Goldsberry

Click Here for More Articles on GIRLS5EVA

It looks like Tony Award-winning Hamilton star, Renee Elise Goldsberry is headed to the MCU for her next project. According to Deadline, Goldsberry will star opposite Tatiana Maslany in the new Disney+ series, She-Hulk.

Goldsberry joins a cast that already includes Ginger Gonzag and Hulk film stars Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth reviving their roles of Bruce Banner/The Hulk and The Abomination, respectively.

The legal comedy will follow Maslany in the title role, as she navigates possessing similar powers to those of her cousin, Dr. Bruce Banner.

Renee Elise Goldsberry won a Tony Award for her role in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. Her other Broadway credits include work in Good People, The Color Purple, Rent, and The Lion King. On TV, she's known for roles on "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," "Altered Carbon," "Fast & Furious Spy Racers," "The Good Wife," "The Following," "Law & Order: SVU," "Masters of Sex," "Younger," and "OLTL."

Renee will also be seen as part of the cast of the upcoming Peacock comedy series, Girls5Eva.