SEX TIPS FOR STRAIGHT WOMEN FROM A GAY MAN Sets Final Off-Broadway Performance

Producers Matt Murphy and Shawn Nightingale have announced that pop culture phenomenon & Off-Broadway's longest running comedy Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man, will end its New York City run after four and a half years of performances. The show is currently touring the country and has been playing Paris Las Vegas since summer 2017. International productions are planned for London, Italy, Argentina, Brazil, and Asia. Sex Tips will play its final performance on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at The 777 Theatre (777 Eighth Avenue, between 47th and 48th Streets.)

Of this record breaking run, producer and playwright Matt Murphy said, "On behalf of our incredibly talented company of actors, crew, and creative team members, I'd like to thank New Yorkers for embracing our uniquely interactive and upbeat brand of comedy for the past four and half years. Our run at the 777 Theater has been an amazing birth for this title, which, in combination with our touring, Las Vegas, and global productions, is well on its way to becoming an internationally recognized brand within the theatrical canon."

Directed by Tim Drucker, Sex Tips began performances on January 22, 2014 and opened on February 9, 2014. Sex Tips launched its wildly successful national tour in 2015 with several sold out runs at performing arts centers in Des Moines, IA, Tampa, FL, and Buffalo, NY among others. For the past 3 years, the show has been performed across several states including Colorado, Florida, Texas, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee. During the hit Off-Broadway run, the cast has featured an eclectic array of stars including fan favorite of Bravo's "Real Housewives of New York" Sonja Morgan, star of Bravo's "Shahs of Sunset" GG Gharachedaghi, Disney star Anneliese Van Der Pol ("That's So Raven"), internet sensation Michael Buckley, and undie-clad band The Skivvies (Broadway stars Lauren Molina & Nick Cearley). The Vegas production has featured celebrities like star of "Girls Next Door" and "Kendra on Top" Kendra Wilkinson, "Vanderpump Rules'" Scheana Shay, "Queer Eye" star Jai Rodriguez, and Chester Lockhart of MTV's "Todrick." Sex Tips has been featured on "Real Housewives of New York," "Kendra on Top", and "Shahs of Sunset."

Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man, written by Dan Anderson and Maggie Berman and published in 1997, championed the straight girl/gay guy friendship in mainstream pop culture and instantly became a national best-seller.? The book was praised by the New York Daily News for "offering witty-and yes, explicit-descriptions of all manner of how-to's;" by The New York Post as "straightforward and saucy . . . a play-by-play account of how to make the most of every moment;" and by Salon.com as "a cannily entertaining romp through the nuts and bolts of sex from the male perspective."? Now a cult classic, the book has also been published in Germany, Japan, Taiwan, Brazil, the Netherlands, Australia, England, and France.

The play has received the same adulation from the media with TheaterMania touting "SEX TIPS is one of the best date-night shows you'll see this year. Breathlessly entertaining! Uproariously funny! Hysterically titillating!" and Michael Musto for OUT Magazine giving the show, "Two wet thumbs up!" Broadway World calls the show "a night of fun and exhausting laughter that makes you feel good in all the wrong places" and the academics from Columbia Spectator call it "hysterical and better than sex!" It was named the #1 Bachelorette Show in NYC by both The Knot and The Bach.

Presented by Matt Murphy and Shawn Nightingale, Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man currently stars Kate Gunther as Robyn, Anthony Capuano as Stefan, and Grant MacDermott - who has been with the show for the duration of the run - as Dan. It features scenic design by Luke Cantarella, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by Brian Tovar, and video and sound design by Randy Blair.

Tickets start at $79.95 and are on sale through June 23, 2018 via SexTipsPlay.com. There are also premium ticket options which include priority seating and a complimentary cocktail, starting at $89.95. Sex Tips plays every Saturday at 7 & 9:30PM.

